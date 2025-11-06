Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Letters to the Editor
Home / New Zealand

Letters: We need to teach New Zealand history, regardless of what some parents said

Letters
NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Should Eden Park hold more concerts? Photo / Getty Images

Should Eden Park hold more concerts? Photo / Getty Images

Children need to learn about our history

Having lived in France for a number of years, I can safely say the average French person knows more about key moments in their history than the average New Zealander. They know why Napoleon tried to take Waterloo and the origins of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save