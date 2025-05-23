Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: We need to focus on UN reform

NZ Herald
Quick Read

A vicious struggle for power in Sudan has created what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis. Photo / AFP

A vicious struggle for power in Sudan has created what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis. Photo / AFP

Letters to the Editor

Letter of the week – Dennis Worley, Birkenhead.

Donald Trump’s decision to spend borrowed billions on this Golden Dome would be laughable if it wasn’t so stupid.

What the United States and the world need is for the United Nations Security Council to do its job. That is, to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand