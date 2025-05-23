Letters: We need to focus on UN reform

A vicious struggle for power in Sudan has created what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis. Photo / AFP

Letters to the Editor

Letter of the week – Dennis Worley, Birkenhead.

Donald Trump’s decision to spend borrowed billions on this Golden Dome would be laughable if it wasn’t so stupid.

What the United States and the world need is for the United Nations Security Council to do its job. That is, to protect all citizens from tyranny and invasion.

The smaller nations and indigenous peoples are constantly trying to make sure that they are safe and have past injustices rectified and the UN can, and should, do that.

The people of Sudan, Ukraine and, of course, Gaza have good reason to be angry at us for not protecting them and we in Aotearoa New Zealand should be consulting on how to reform the UN to provide security with justice.