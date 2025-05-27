Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: We need cross-party agreement to create the health system that is the best for our people

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

A review written by clinicians and obtained by the Herald has raised serious concerns about staff and patient safety at Middlemore Hospital's emergency department. Photo / Jason Dorday

A review written by clinicians and obtained by the Herald has raised serious concerns about staff and patient safety at Middlemore Hospital's emergency department. Photo / Jason Dorday

Letters to the Editor

Sad state of our health system

It is saddening to read, yet again, of more reports of how severely stretched our hospital system is, especially the emergency departments.

It is not surprising that medical staff at Middlemore Hospital’s emergency department feel that they have to speak out to get some

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand