Letters: We must accept that our Parliament has to allow for more differences than Westminster does

Maybe Te Pāti Māori were wrong in crossing the floor, but not 21 days wrong.

Mike Diggins, Royal Oak.

Significance of gesture

In relation to the suspension from Parliament of Te Pāti Māori MPs, Labour leader Chris Hipkins said in the House (May 20) that never before in the history of our Parliament had such a severe penalty been handed down by a Privileges Committee. He is right, of course.

But tell me, have we ever before in the history of our Parliament seen an MP leave their seat, move across the floor to confront MPs from another party and make a gesture with their finger that imitates the firing of a gun?

Phil Chitty, Albany.

Bill was going nowhere

I wonder if Te Pāti Māori didn’t hear, or remember, that the Treaty bill was not going anywhere. While the National Party supported its first reading, they made it quite clear they would not continue to support the bill.

So what a shame Te Pāti Māori got out of their seats and made what were considered threatening actions while doing a haka in Parliament. There would have been no select committee sitting, so no punishment.

Janet Boyle, Ōrewa.

What about the tractor?

What is wrong with us? Māori MPs being suspended for performing a haka in parliament?

I seem to remember a National Party MP, Shane Ardern, driving a tractor up the steps of Parliament in 2003.

Similar protest? No suspension for him, though.

Paul Cheshire, Maraetai.

Aversion to talk of wealth tax

There appears to be a vehement hatred of any discussion of a wealth tax in New Zealand.

The Greens’ proposed budget has sparked the reactive ire of newspaper editorialists, politicians of neoliberal and libertarian stripes, and the wealthiest among us.

New Zealand has spent decades underspending in key areas – infrastructure, such as healthcare or water facilities, education, healthcare workers, social security/welfare, and more. The problem, of course, is governmental and council revenue. Taxes are the primary way they make money.

Influenced by rhetoric that would make Margaret Thatcher proud, Kiwis have come to believe that taxes are a burden that needs to be decreased.

Ultimately, New Zealand is falling behind in a world becoming more and more unstable, from climate change to geopolitical instability. The least any New Zealand government should do is create a stable and fair system that decreases socio-economic inequality and grants citizens access to basic services.

It’s time we took the conversation of wealth taxation seriously.

Takoda Ackerley, Gisborne

Ongoing actions not justified

I agree with Liz Eastmond and her letter, “Time to act” (May 20). The atrocity committed by Hamas on October 7, 2023, required a strong response. But that does not justify the ongoing actions of the Israeli Defence Forces. The claim that Israel is acting in “self defence” in Gaza is disingenuous.

Rightly, the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders for war crimes.

The only positive is that many in Israel want to see an end to the Government of Benjamin Netanyahu and his ultra-nationalistic Cabinet. Hopefully, that can soon be achieved.

Bruce Anderson, Christchurch.

Better to talk to the shoo-inmbassador

On the subject of sending home the Israeli Ambassador as suggested by Allan Bell Herald (May 20), I think that is a wrong tactic. Better to keep him here so we are able to speak to him directly of our worries and concerns about what is happening.

Beth Jarrett, Te Kuiti.

So, who will be captain?

It is a rugby no-brainer that Ardie Savea should be a shoo-in, as All Blacks captain.

However, the incumbent is Scott Barrett and outside of his All Black duties,, he wears a red and black jersey. Could that tip the scales in Scott’s favour? Time will tell.

Randal Lockie, Rothesay Bay.

Well done, Ardie

Ardie Savea has been named the 2025 Super Rugby Player of the Year. He is an inspirational and skilful player and a humble human being. Well done, Ardie.

Bruce Turner, Cambridge.