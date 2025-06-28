Reg Dempster, Albany.

Man, not God to blame

Re Alan Walker’s suggestion (June 24) that religion has done more to divide humanity than unite, he really needs to study history.

The Romans tramped through Europe in their sandals while swinging their swords and brutally subjugating their opposition with maybe only the occasional acknowledgement to their gods. Their sole task was to increase the coffers of Rome’s elite.

Columbus, a Catholic, reportedly discovered the Americas and maybe raised a cross on an island off its shores but the ultimate reason for this venture was purely economic. Spain became rich on the proceeds while Cortez’s destruction of the Aztecs was brutal, catastrophic and violent.

Napoleon, also Catholic, showed little deference to that faith when plotting his military campaigns that slaughtered millions. His aim was to dominate the continent.

The age of European exploration, colonialism and imperialism from the 15th to 19th centuries saw the violent subjugation of indigenous races. While the Europeans might have seen this as their god-given right, generally their overriding purpose was greed and a land grab.

In the 20th century two of the most horrific wars in world history laid waste to Europe, with the slaughter of millions. God did not start all this, neither did He continue it.

Thousands died under Stalin’s state-sponsored system of Gulag death camps. For him God never existed.

People need to take responsibility for man’s inhumanity to man and stop blaming God.

Bernard Walker, Mt Maunganui.

Keep the faith?

It is a dangerous thing to allow oneself to get caught up with the recent hype about the Warriors. For they will not fail to sadly disappoint you. Even when playing against a team (Panthers) of second-stringers.

Rex Lyden, Mt Roskill.

Foreign buyers

With the Government advocating foreign investment from the ultra-wealthy, is New Zealand going to end up like Portugal, where inflated house prices and rentals for native New Zealanders become unaffordable?

It is already happening in places such as Queenstown, where workers are unable to afford or obtain accommodation. Also, where will the taxes from foreign investor companies end up? Has the present Government factored in these, or is it merely another uncaring business model intent on making profits for shareholders?

Shane Jones wears a hat that says, “Make NZ Great Again”. Great for New Zealanders, or foreign investors and foreign buyers? In the past, before we worshipped money over people, New Zealand cared for its own citizens. How times have changed!

Marie Kaire, Whangarei.

Lotto changes

The proposed Lotto changes will only serve to take more money from those most vulnerable to the hype of big draws. Lotto already makes a lot of money and to now intend changes that exploit people’s weaknesses is absolutely disgusting.

Michael Beckett, Russell.

Destiny Church acting like a gang

New Zealand is well populated with gangs. A more recent addition is Destiny Church. Their members are of the same ilk as the Mongrel Mob and Head Hunters. Moving in large crowds (with or without motorbikes) and dressing to intimidate is a foundation of the gang image.

Chris Parker, Campbells Bay.