We all hope the people with power are listening to the Environmental Defence Society because, as was stated at the beginning of the article, anthropogenic climate change is the major new challenge!

Dennis Worley, Birkenhead.

Climate change threat

I am all for any measures we need to take to keep our environment clean and green, protecting our flora and fauna and thereby contributing to a healthier way of life, as reported by Environment Defence Society’s RM reform director Dr Greg Severinsen (Oct 7).

But little mention is given regarding our biggest threat to life and land. Without putting climate change front and centre to help ease increasingly severe weather conditions, what is the point?

Yes, we need to clean up our environment, but we also have to make sure we put the horse along with the cart. We must stop adding to the heat in our atmosphere by putting an end to our use of fossil fuels that continue to contribute to an already overloaded atmosphere, say some scientists.

We are dramatically changing our climate, eventually making life unbearable for all.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

War and peace

Donald Trump seems to think that he will be the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. This was a man who rebranded his Department of Defence the Department of War. What a joke!

Mike Jarman, One Tree Hill.

Grim job market

Perhaps it’s time to shine the light of truth on the job situation in New Zealand.

Nobody is “crying out” for staff. Nationwide, there are approximately 43 people applying for every single job. Young people with no experience would not be the first to be picked.

An orchardist in Hawke’s Bay, where Luxon thinks young people should go, says there is no shortage of staff. A recent Ikea ad produced 25,000 applicants for 500 jobs. Seek has 568 ads, and 7359 seekers. Unemployment for the 15–19-year-old group has risen by 10,000 in the past two years.

Does our Prime Minister simply have no idea what’s happening in New Zealand? Luxon’s okay – he’s sorted. Perhaps this blinds him to the plight of our young people, treated like lazy louts, while writing off application after application and getting nowhere.

Susan Grimsdell, Auckland.

Luxon’s message

Our Prime Minister is more or less saying to unemployed 18 and 19-year-olds whose parents are making more than $65,000: “I’m sorry, we’re not paying your benefit, you’re now your parents’ responsibility. Get off the couch, stop playing PlayStation and go find a job.”

Is this the same PM who declared last year that he was “entitled” to receive $52,000 in taxpayer dollars to rent his own property?

Stan Jones, Hamilton.

Collins for Health

Perhaps Christopher Luxon should immediately appoint Judith Collins Minister of Health because of her rare knack of producing over $4 billion out of thin air. The Ministry of Defence would be inconsolable with grief.

Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

Disappointing behaviour

Most New Zealanders will deplore the despicable behaviour of the protester who wilfully damaged the home of NZ First leader Winston Peters at the weekend. Such intrusive and violent action only undermines the cause which such an individual claims to support.

Mindless “lashing out” does not bring a peaceful result to conflict of any kind.

Disappointing too was the action of the young actor who disclosed the address of Winston Peters.

Diana Burslem, Epsom.

Show some respect

I abhor any attack on a politician, their family or their home. I do, however, feel that if we were to hear politicians respect each other’s differing opinions within the Parliamentary chamber, this might encourage the general public to show them more respect and tolerance.

It would be great to give it a try!

Hilary Jago, Cockle Bay.