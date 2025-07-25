Letters: Voting should be made easier, not more difficult

Vivien Fergusson, Mt Eden.

Seymour’s style

David Seymour may not physically resemble Donald Trump, but his insulting, dismissive attitude towards those unlikely to support his party is strikingly Trumpian.

Last month Seymour personally attacked eminent scholars who opposed his Regulatory Standards Bill, labelling them individually as “victim of the day”. This week he calls New Zealanders who do not enrol to vote well before election day “dropkicks”.

The Act Party is the tail that wags this dog of a coalition and Seymour’s divisive methods threaten our democracy in the same way as Trump’s behaviour has brought the United States democracy into disrepute.

Andrea Dawe, Sandringham.

Food safety

If Food Safety Minister Andrew Hoggard signs off on proposal P1055 by food authority FSANZ to redefine gene edited foods as ‘Non-GMO’, it will be a betrayal of consumers’ basic right to know what we are eating.

The minister says that removing tracing and labelling of GE food will make food cheaper, but the promise rings hollow. New Zealanders are paying record prices for butter because other countries are willing to pay more for quality products. How does taking away labelling of GE food and the right to choose change that?

Jon Carapiet, Sandringham.

Price of butter

If “Nicky no butter” sounds more annoying than “Nicky no boats”, Nicola Willis enigmatically reminded us she wasn’t an expert on pricing at Fonterra but ... the price of butter is expected to fall. Really, how would she know?

Funnily enough I thought her only expertise was in English literature not financial stuff. If 80% of the price is global pricing and 15% is GST then how can the 5% be even significant from retailers like supermarkets?

More like a dropkick’s chance of landing in a cow pat in “footy” terms.

Willis is an “expert” at disguising the truth. Let’s be honest it’s her forte - not playing footy. The Nats are proud of how fast they’ve satiated the farming lobby shopping list of requests. Nine of 12 ticked off in half a term. Hasn’t she done well.

They’re not going to put downward pressure on the local butter price any time soon. How idiotic you think they are claiming they would actually bring down the cost of living?

Buttering up farmers is in a Nat’s nature. Butter literally lubricates the electoral process. All you “dropkicks” that don’t vote know that.

Steve Russell, Hillcrest.

The real cost of food

The angst over the increased food prices exposes the social expectation – something akin to a divine right – that food must be cheap. In New Zealand there is an unreasonable argument that because we have a strong agricultural sector then, somehow, we deserve cheap – even subsidised – food.

In one of his last papers, renowned geographer, the late Professor Tony Allan (of King’s College, London) persuasively argued that the price of food does not cover the true cost of food production. All political ideologies, Allan says, “have imposed a system in which farmers deliver food at well below its real cost”. As a result, the price of food fails to cover costs incurred by the environment and public health. These costs, in economic speak, are ‘externalised’ outside the food price and are ultimately paid by the taxpayer.

When we demand ‘cheap food’, we are selfishly saying that it’s okay for the real cost of food to be borne elsewhere. Whether that is borne by farmers not being able to cover their input costs or tolerating environmental degradation or having poorer public health due to an inadequate diet. Don’t be fooled; cheap food is a misnomer. We all pay the real cost of food – one way or another.

Dr Murray Boardman, Dunedin.

Passport changes

I read with interest the decision to list English first on New Zealand passports, ahead of te reo Māori. This seems like a return to common sense.

Wasn’t it established some time ago that English should take precedence on official documents and government department signage to reduce confusion and ensure clarity for the majority? While te reo Māori is an important part of our heritage and deserves recognition, it is simply not widely understood — either within New Zealand or overseas.

There is certainly room for Māori language to be included, but not as the primary language on key documents like passports, which are used internationally. English has long served as the clear, functional language for nearly all New Zealanders and for global communication.

Unfortunately, some of the recent language and policy changes seem to complicate matters rather than make everyday life easier. It’s worth asking: what is actually being achieved by introducing such confusion into areas where clarity is essential?

Alan Walker, St Heliers.

Vape regulations

I cannot believe that a Government with the power to pass laws without due process has thrown themselves prostrate before the might of the vape industry and dropped the 2023 vaping regulations.

This retraction as the “best way to resolve the legal case” taken by Mason Corporation against them smells rotten. Casey Costello used the argument that the regulations were based on limited evidence to justify their withdrawal. I would have thought regularly sucking something into your lungs that is not meant to be there is sufficient, until evidence can be supplied to confirm or not the safety of these devices.

Alan Johnson, Papatoetoe.

Climate reparations

The historic statement by the International Court of Justice that countries are obliged by international law to tackle climate change, and warning that failing to do so could open the door for reparations, will result in joy for all those who have been spending their lives protesting unsuccessfully for action. It will also see fear for governments and corporations who have been deliberately misleading us about the biggest issue of our time.

Does this mean that protesters will not have to wave their placards to get action on climate issues, probably not, but they will be able to threaten court action as well and climate criminals will be well advised to listen. However, it’s unlikely that they will be held accountable as countries have not ceded sovereignty to any UN agency’s which means we are relying on moral pressure, and that may not work.

The invasion of Ukraine was a shock to Western nations and illustrated the need to reform the UN Security Council and the first step is to remove the power of veto. NZ could take a leadership role in this as we are vulnerable in all areas, perhaps we could offer to cede some sovereignty to the United Nations if they provide protection from all large countries, who will not be named.

Dennis Worley, Birkenhead.

Why Putin?

Why would one want to make a film about Putin with a list of war crimes as long as your arm and the murder of his critics along the way? It is bound to bring every sadistic man and his dog out of the woodwork and would be better off - much as the case of Adolf Hitler - best forgotten, and for that reason is bound to be a flop.

If the powers to be that make movies were serious about making money which they clearly aren’t, why not a film about the life of Donald Trump which would be a guaranteed box office sell out.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

A quick word

The court ruling found that nations have a legal responsibility to aggressively reduce their emissions, and that failing to do so would open the way for impacted nations to seek reparations. It specifically lists the production, use, exploration and subsidies of fossil fuels— both current and historic. Our continued, bipartisan failure to address our responsibility to our neighbours and our grandchildren now will have financial implications. We must act immediately to meet our Nationally Determined Commitment (NDC) to limit temperatures to less than 1.5C above preindustrial levels.

Ian Swney, Morrinsville.

Wellington councils are considering forming another Super City like Auckland. Can’t they see from Auckland’s experience it doesn’t work and just turns into a huge unwieldy monster that chews up ratepayers’ money for no results. Then it splits itself into subdivisions like Auckland Transport (AT), Watercare etc who run their own little fiefdoms and answer to no one and embark on their own pet projects. Don’t say you weren’t warned.

Jock MacVicar, Hauraki.

We are told that the proposed changes to voter registration will speed up the result of the election. Please remind me how long it took for the 2023 coalition agreement.

Gregory Cave, NZ