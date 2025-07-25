Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Letters: Voting should be made easier, not more difficult

NZ Herald
8 mins to read

David Seymour described New Zealanders who enrol and vote on polling day as "dropkicks". Photo / Mark Mitchell

David Seymour described New Zealanders who enrol and vote on polling day as "dropkicks". Photo / Mark Mitchell

Letters to the Editor

Letter of the week

Electoral reform

The new plan to ‘reform’ our electoral system is a serious undermining of our democracy. It’s clearly designed to make voting more difficult, by making it impossible to vote once the two-week voting period begins.

People who are marginalised in any way will be

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save