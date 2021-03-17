Letters: Vaccine for cricketers, vegetable oil, Australian deportations and Dome Valley landfill

NZ Cricket wants its leading players to receive Covid-19 vaccinations ahead of a busy year of touring, including the inaugural World Test Championship final in June. Photo / Marty Melville, Photosport

Boundary shots

The New Zealand cricket team should be offered the Covid-19 vaccination immediately for the same reason that it is offered to Air NZ staff. They are leaving the country with the intention of returning in the near future.

Covid-19 only arrives in NZ through the border, if we can stop it from coming in then the rest of the population need not worry in the short term.

All people who are travelling overseas, whether it be for sport, business or a pressing family matter, should be offered the vaccine prior to departure.

Additionally, vaccinating all persons travelling overseas will give us much better first-hand knowledge about the vaccine's effectiveness. Vaccinating people in NZ who don't come into contact with the virus will tell us nothing about its effectiveness.

Rodney Janes, Kohimarama.

Oil factor

Thanks for your article (NZ Herald, March 16) regarding the type-2 diabetes explosion. This is something the Herald has reported on many times over recent years. Unfortunately, despite all the attention and rhetoric, little has been done to address the underlying cause of diabetes and all other diseases of civilisation.

While I applaud the work done to raise awareness of excess sugar; the negative impact that vegetable oils have on our health has been largely ignored outside research circles. Not only are these oils in all our processed foods, their use is actively promoted in our food guidelines and by the heart, cancer and diabetes foundations.

There is clear evidence of damage to mitochondrial function and genetic expression caused by these oils. This damage unpins diabetes and all the other chronic health problems.

Evolutionary evidence indicates it takes 8-12,000 years for the human genome to adapt to new foods. These oils have only been in the human diet for 120 years, dramatically increasing over the last 50. This parallels with the increases in chronic disease over the same period.

I believe any attempt at reversing the explosion in type-2 diabetes will need to address processed foods containing these vegetable oils, along with sugar, refined flour and salt.

Susan Birch, Kawerau.

Aussie shame

Yes please do call Australia out as a rogue nation. Heaps of us here do not like our government's inhumane treatment of refugees, immigrants and even our own citizens, it just isn't decent.

But changing it from inside the system is too hard, it's like trying to turn an oil tanker at sea, it takes miles to see even a smallest difference.

We really need other nations to put some pressure on the fact that in our treatment of these people, and also in our response to climate change, we're way below the international moral average and need to lift our game.

As the Australian saying goes, "not happy, Jan".

Anne Etchells, Brisbane, Queensland.

Power games

Unable to refute the theory of anthropogenic global warming, about which oil company scientists had warned their bosses by the 1970s, the climate deniers are reduced to creating mischief about a shortfall in energy, especially electricity.

The answer to the intermittent nature of wind and solar is to build storage, not burn gas and coal, just as the best answer to disease is not to build cemeteries.

Our stupidity is deep-rooted and suits some. Fancy leaving the creation of money - i.e. loans - in private hands, Australian at that, and still be puzzled by the house-investment rort.

If we can't even solve simple problems, what hope have we of staving off catastrophic

climate change?

Dennis N Horne, Howick.

Waste land

The Green Party of Germany will have a complete ban on land-filling by the end of this year, landfill sites are "black boxes with uncontrolled biological and chemical processes that need intensive care for generations, with a permanent danger of leaks and tears", likely to cause "major impacts on groundwater and soil".

The New Zealand Green Party has the opposite view.

A Chinese-owned company will be importing toxic waste from New Caledonia and elsewhere and dumping it in the Dome Valley north of Auckland.

Meteorological data indicates that the area where the dump will be located experiences some of the highest rainfall in the Auckland Region, receiving on average 2000 mm per year, compared with central Auckland which experiences 1200 mm per annum. The rainfall data indicates the Dome Valley receives both higher annual rainfall and longer durations at peak intensities compared to other areas in the Auckland Region.

Chas Benest, Snells Beach.

Home truths

Richard Prebble's column (NZ Herald, March 17) contains some astute observations about the housing shortfall.

Charity begins at home. The Government cannot be magnanimous with new immigration while New Zealanders are living (existing) in Starlight Hotel.

Chris Kiwi, Mt Albert.

Runneth overseas

I wonder how much the New Zealand taxpayer has contributed to New Zealand's continued participation in challenging for and defending the America's Cup since 1987?

Likely many tens of millions of hard-earned taxpayer dollars – not to mention red socks. All given, and worn, knowing that the winning and defending of the Auld Mug means we and the country get the benefit of our contribution and support.

How dare Grant Dalton even consider pandering to Middle Eastern money and his Pommie mates after being kept in the game and propped up by real working New Zealanders who are struggling at this time of government-instituted isolation from the rest of the world and each other? Sir Peter Blake would be turning in his grave at the thought.

I hope that this idea is only a kite-flying exercise to see what the New Zealand public think.

If that is the case, kick it in the bin – remove the country and people of New Zealand from the equation and it's not a runner – not if you want continued public support for your rich man's sport.

Trevor Jones, RNZYS race manager, 1993-96.

Sailing away

So, $900,000 spent on a song played once at the Viaduct? Am I the only one incensed at such a waste of public money?

We are in the middle of a pandemic. Businesses are going under; New Zealanders are losing jobs; numbers are increasing radically for food handouts, and Auckland Unlimited (ex-Ateed) and NZ Tourism spend that sort of money on a super-rich English crooner.

Goodness me. We have so many fantastic New Zealand artists who could have done it probably for free and the pride of doing it for New Zealand.

The heads of these two groups should roll for such an appalling decision. Still, it would have paid for his umpteen containers of toy trains being sailed across the Atlantic

Paula Anderson, Pāpāmoa.

Fell swoop

Ewen Cameron's erudite comments (NZ Herald, March 16) should be a clarion call for the rest of the long-suffering silent majority of ratepaying Aucklanders.

It's hard to believe that, from the multi-billion dollars extracted from us all, the council could not find a way to save a small but highly valued stand of mature trees.

Yes, we need more houses and should not impede development but, surely, this is not the way forward.

Houses can be built in months, but trees take many decades to mature, providing shade, shelter and other much-needed benefits to the whole community.

Common sense has not prevailed and we, the public, will be deprived of another amenity, pushing us further down the liveability scale.

E W Doe, Epsom.

Rodeo drive

Maybe Lynn Charlton's column (NZ Herald, March 17) on the specific injuries caused to animals in rodeo does not get the exposure it deserves.

While Covid-19's damage to economies and the related hardship to humans gets many pages of constant coverage, there is usually very little being mentioned about suffering in the animal kingdom.

Mistreated calves and bulls may not be so important to our species, except for the food they provide to us. Yet, why can we not treat them like another trusting, helpless and defenceless being in our care, after all the centuries of food, clothing and upholstery they have supplied to humans?

Abuse, and worse still, the fun that we think we experience in these horrific scenes, is right on par with the lowest form of compassion towards other helpless beings.

Can you imagine if someone did that to your cat or dog?

René Blezer, Taupō.

Short & sweet

On property

Edward Jerningham Wakefield, 1812-79, one of Wellington's foundation colonists and only son of Edward Gibbon Wakefield, in his book Adventure in New Zealand (1845) denounced Auckland as a den of speculators. Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

On racism

In this age of Meghan-inspired colour hypersensitivity, I await with some degree of trepidation to learn the new politically correct name for blackboy peaches. Paul Lynton, Takapuna.

On libraries

Auckland Council's proposal to remove fines for overdue library books is just another advertisement for the shelving of personal responsibility and accountability to the wider community. Mike Cook, Clyde.

On deportees

Easy as. When we empty the plane, we simply refill it with Aussie convicts, including the mosque attacker. Not as big a carbon footprint either. S P McMonagle, Greenhithe.

On bullying

How insensitive of the policeman to traumatise the poor arrested man even more (NZ Herald, March 17). After he endured the trauma of assaulting a pregnant female. Really. Pim Venecourt, Pāpāmoa.

On exemptions

First, it was The Wiggles, then Backstreet Boys and now The Lion King. It is clear that we in New Zealand are prioritising entertainment over the reunification of families. Justin Sobion, Mt Eden.

On Cup

Congratulations Jimmy Spithill. You have been generous and gracious in defeat. You are a worthy competitor and we are privileged to have been a challenge for you and Luna Rossa. Vicky Williamson, Bucklands Beach.

Wahoo! Jackie McCabe, Kaitaia.