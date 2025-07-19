Bernard Walker, Mount Maunganui.

Put more women’s rugby on TV

I watch my St George NRL team play every weekend plus the NRLW team of women’s players with a woman referee. So why can’t rugby teams in New Zealand also have women’s teams shown on Sky Sport TV? Surely both NZ men’s and women’s rugby teams should be shown on Sky Sport as in rugby league?

Murray Hunter, Titirangi.

Collect sentencing data

In the Herald on Sunday (July 13), so many important issues, where does one start? First, we read of Justice [Graham] Lang giving a Killer Beez member a lesser sentence because of his “appalling upbringing”. Instead of wringing our hands about the judge’s soft sentencing, why don’t we start collecting data on the background of all those being granted such sentences?

From that data we would be able to have a comprehensive picture on where to focus resources. Up to now a lot of information is anecdotal and subject to the whims of those making the claims.

The next issue that stands out is letter writer Kathy Simpson’s claim that we need greater mental health services. At the time Carrington Hospital closed, mental health centres were set up in various parts of Auckland. These were expected to cater for a range of mental health needs, including the administration of medication to those suffering from serious mental illnesses such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. As Simpson says, some of the tragedies that have happened would have been avoided if proper community care had been put in place at the time of deinstitutionalisation.

Why are we always so slow to join the dots?

Glennys Adams, Waiheke Island

UN and Nato expensive failures

The cost of running the UN and Nato is astronomical. What does the world really get for all this expense? Both were set up in the hope of stopping international armed conflict. Have they succeeded? Answer, no.

They are both toothless tigers. No one listens to them. The only ones that benefit are all the big fat cats in highly paid positions and the caterers for the endless unproductive meetings. Time to look at a better system before we end up in World War III.

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

Where have the Kiwis flocked to?

The Herald on Sunday editorial (July 13) highlighted the exodus of the many we would like to retain. Looking around my environment it is obvious that a large proportion of Kiwis have been replaced by new Kiwis.

The question is where have the previous Kiwis gone? From all accounts they have leapt across the Tasman. Currently, that number has reached an all-time high and there have to be reasons such as remuneration and mental reaction to their lifestyle.

Government policies can enthuse or negate the thinking of the population, and it is apparent that the austerity measures introduced have induced a sense of gloom. The promised relief from the cost of living crisis has not eventuated and generally we seem to be in a time warp. In summary, negativity from the top can have a profound and far-reaching effect hindering performance, morale and wellbeing. Add in our continual wet weather and the call to abandon ship becomes louder.

Reg Dempster, Albany.