NZ First leader Winston Peters is the kingmaker after the final election result ensured National's Christopher Luxon and Act's David Seymour needed support to form the next government.

A massive understatement?

Oh, the joy of MMP. The country waits whilst Winston Peters decides if he will swipe right, and David Seymour looks a bit apprehensive wondering if he’ll get that longed-for first date.

As both are experienced politicians with entrenched views about what this country needs and should aspire to, is Christopher Luxon’s comment that “there is a lot of complexity to manage” a massive understatement that will test his negotiating skills like never before?

I’m glad the Prime Minister-elect has had time, while waiting for the special vote count, to plan possible outcomes and how far a drop it is to the bottom line.

Both New Zealand First and Act vehemently swore during the campaign that they wouldn’t cede control of their pet policies, but a month is a very long time in politics, and they will need to manage their own and their caucuses’ expectations with care.

New Zealand has some critical issues to overcome, and as it’s the will of the people that they share this somewhat awkward threesome, one can only hope the three leaders remember the trust the country has put in them.

Not to be disrespectful to the Prime Minister-elect, but I suspect he is very happy he has a dearth of hair to pull out. Perhaps some kind constituent will send him worry beads urgently.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie

Fuelling concerns

On C6 of the Weekend Herald (November 4) we read that PM-elect Christopher Luxon has promised to overturn the ban on new offshore oil and gas exploration implemented in 2018.

On C8 of the same newspaper we read that during pre-Cop28 discussions, a group of 15 nations joined a cohort of others to push for a global accord to dump oil and gas... fossil fuels that are at the root of the crisis our planet faces.

How can someone with so little concept of the climate crisis lead our country where it needs to go? I’m worried.

Heather McGuire, Tuakau

Call him any, any time

Can someone in David Seymour’s office tell him that a text message is useful if you want to ask your mate whether he fancies lunch on Thursday. When the country is waiting for a Government and you need to communicate with a potential coalition partner, try calling. And talking.

Peter Calder, Westmere

Man on the moon?

I couldn’t believe what I was reading when I read the article stating that Auckland will save $10 million by reducing speed limits.

The rationale used to substantiate the claim was like claiming they saw a man on the moon last night.

There was absolutely no mention of the costs of establishing the 30km/h zones and the outrageous cost of installing all the raised pedestrian crossings, hundreds of litres of red paint, signage etc. All of this would probably cost more than $10m. It’s just another example of what a mess Auckland Transport is in.

If I walk slower, will I cause less air pollution?

Jock MacVicar, Hauraki

Comments cause outrage

I feel compelled to write a letter to condemn in the strongest terms the comments of Chlöe Swarbrick at the weekend.

Only a few weeks ago, the Greens declared their total opposition to genocide, yet this is exactly what she advocated when she used the phrase “from the river to the sea”.

Where are the police, and why has she not been charged with hate speech? I have no doubt if anyone said equally offensive things about other races or religions, they would be arrested in a minute.

Dr Alan Papert, Queenstown

Driving in my car

I was shocked and pleasantly surprised to see free 30-minute parking has been installed in Boston Rd, Mt Eden, near the city. Shocked because it is unheard of in recent times to have free parking anywhere in the central city after the cynical “user-pays” philosophy drove multitudes out into the suburbs.

For the first time in 20 years I am actually considering the possibility of bringing my car back into the city and stopping for a coffee or a look in the shops, but only in the 30-minute free parking “safe zone”. It is encouraging to think the council would in this one case be kind or generous to the vehicle user, and make them feel welcome “without obligation” to shop and spend in town. It even begs the thought “could they do it again?”

Wouldn’t it be amazing if downtown started to reflect a more welcoming and friendly atmosphere by affording the driving public a little grace and goodwill in selected streets and thoroughfares?

Blair Carruthers, Mount Wellington

Sing it!

Modern teachers of reading may see phonics as an old-fashioned idea, but well I remember, with pleasure, how helpful the big letters high up around the room were. Our teacher encouraged us 4-year-olds to say, or even sing, the sounds aloud and join them up. Everyone quickly got the idea.

Pamela Russell, Ōrākei

Why allow fireworks?

I cannot believe there’s still an amnesty on using small explosives for a couple of weeks every year, when those who can least afford it are permitted to terrorise animals and place property and lives at risk on the pretext of a celebration that has no relevance to our society.

Ian Brady, Titirangi

Dealing with waste

If Watercare’s proposed new wastewater treatment plant at Glenbrook, south of Auckland, proceeds, Aucklanders will be faced with another 100 years of pollution in the Manukau Harbour. Surely it is time, and timely (considering ongoing raw sewage spills and bypass events) that Watercare employed some progressive thinking to find other ways of discharging or reusing the treated water. Fonterra and McDonald’s won’t accept milk or beef raised on farms where treated wastewater has been disbursed, yet it’s deemed safe to eat the seafood gathered in the harbour and to swim in it!

Margaret Slack, Waiuku

Protecting our children

The old adage that if you keep doing the same thing over and over nothing will change, is no more amplified than in the way we manage child abuse. The system works like this: a child is killed with no one taking immediate responsibility. It’s often then identified that Oranga Tamariki has had some involvement with the family and away we go again with hand wringing and the blame game.

Until we put in place measures to break the cycle, nothing will change. Families at risk need to be identified soon after a child’s birth and steps taken to support them along the lines of Sir Bill English’s social investment policy. Change won’t happen overnight, but at least we need to start a process to break the cycle.

Currently, we concentrate on the rights of adults rather than the rights of the child. Shame on us.

Glennys Adams, Ōneroa

Railing at disrepair

The Ōkahu Bay railings near Kelly Tarlton’s are in a disgraceful state: construction fencing zip-tied to gaps, broken railings, rusted chains, bitter ends. All up there are about 15 bits of “red fence” zip-tied on a 1km section of railing!

This is an awful look for one of our most-visited sites.

That Auckland Transport hasn’t undertaken proactive maintenance is shocking.

Andrew Parsons, Ōrākei

Simplicity founder Sam Stubbs. Photo / Doug Sherring

We need optimism

The nine questions put to Sam Stubbs (NZ Herald, November 6) show a man with high aspirations and confidence in himself and New Zealanders, especially young people. He is also grounded in that he values his family and friends, but also realises New Zealand has many social problems that need to be addressed. Stubbs is an optimist, and long may he stay that way, because New Zealand is only too willing to label people like him with a so-called tall-poppy syndrome.

He wants to be a success, but at the same time he wants others to be successful as well. I hope his optimism is contagious because New Zealand needs that optimism right now.

I hope he gets that yacht in the Med one day, taking 10 years to get home. Maybe he will let me furl a few sails and have a few drinks with him when the sun sets over the yardarm.

Bernard Walker, Pāpāmoa

Priceless Princess

This week I removed my Ōnehunga Princess pure woollen blanket off my bed. I lovingly folded it and put it in the cupboard to be reused again next winter. I was gifted the blanket in 1965. The Princess is priceless.

Jim Anderson, Auckland

Our voting system

Ken Graham writes that only 6 per cent of voters supported NZ First. From this he deduces that “94 per cent did not want them involved”.

By this logic, only 38 per cent voted National. So some 62 per cent did not want National involved in government, yet Christopher Luxon is about to become Prime Minister with Winston Peters and David Seymour’s approval.

If we had a preferential vote, we could nominate Party A as our first preference and Party B second preference. As it is, most of us vote for one party in the knowledge it will form a coalition with one or more other parties to form a government.

Carrick Bernard, Mount Albert

Short & sweet

On woke

Despite its dictionary definition, I, too, am “anti-woke”. “Woke” is a horrible faddish word and is best dispatched into history. P.K. Ellwood, Beach Haven

On talks

David Seymour and Winston Peters can’t agree on whether they are meeting. Good grief. We need less Marx Brothers and more Three Musketeers. Steve Dransfield, Wellington

On election

I think it was very insightful of the late great John Clarke to write that the best way to ensure the defeat of the party you least prefer is to vote for the other one. This is called “choice”. Mark Vincent, Whakapirau

On Winston

The 93 per cent of the voters who did not vote for NZ First must be concerned with Winston Peters’ attitude, rectitude and reticence. He must remember that he has only a 7 per cent bargaining chip. Ian Doube, Rotorua

On Foster

Fozzie could end up with the Wallabies - as player/coach. Gary Andrews, Mount Maunganui