Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters to the editor: On coalition negotiations, free parking in Auckland, fireworks and protecting our children

NZ Herald
9 mins to read
NZ First leader Winston Peters is the kingmaker after the final election result ensured National's Christopher Luxon and Act's David Seymour needed support to form the next government.

NZ First leader Winston Peters is the kingmaker after the final election result ensured National's Christopher Luxon and Act's David Seymour needed support to form the next government.

A massive understatement?

Oh, the joy of MMP. The country waits whilst Winston Peters decides if he will swipe right, and David Seymour looks a bit apprehensive wondering if he’ll get that longed-for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand