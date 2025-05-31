Letters: Time for NZ to have its own State of Origin; flag artwork may have gone too far

Murray Hunter, Titirangi.

Truancy

Once again school truancy is in the spotlight. That around 93,000 young people were chronically absent from school in Term 4 last year is a disgrace.

David Seymour, announcing tougher measures to deal with the problem, gave an insight into what some schools are met with when engaging with a parent/caregiver who doesn’t value education, and whose child is a chronic truant: “They’re not a can’t, they’re a won’t. We’ve tried, we’ve gone out, engaged with them, they’re basically giving us the middle finger and saying education’s not important and you’ve got no right to demand that my kid enrols and attends a school.”

It’s hard to understand why any parent/caregiver would deliberately set their child up for failure in life. Whether the firmer approach Seymour has said the Government is taking regarding the truancy problem will have any effect remains to be seen. But given the past behaviour of the people being dealt with, I’d suggest an extended middle finger accompanied with a few choice words would be the only result of a fine being imposed.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Provocative art

Shortly, on June 6, many countries will remember the anniversary of D-Day, a defining moment in this country’s identity as the Allies, including many New Zealanders, Māori and Pakeha, stormed Normandy’s beaches to liberate Europe from the evils of fascism. The New Zealand flag was sewn on to the uniforms of these brave soldiers, many of whom laid down their lives for freedom and democracy.

Now we have that very flag placed on the floor of an art gallery in Nelson inviting people to walk on it. People may defend this act as a challenging and provocative piece of art and that we need to be reminded of historic injustices and uncomfortable truths endured by Māori. True, our soldiers fought for freedom of expression but does this expression include the desecration of our national emblem?

June 6 reminds us of our freedoms, including artistic expression. Diane Prince’s artwork, Flagging the Future, is confronting and like much artwork today, pushes the boundaries. However, it runs the risk of pushing those boundaries too far, fomenting division, alienation and disrespect. Ruth Tipu is rightfully outraged when she states that her koro (grandfather) “fought for his country under this flag” and that she will be “down there every day to pick it up if I have to”.

Bernard Walker, Mt Maunganui.

Budget 2025

I was pleased to read Shane Te Pou’s realistic analysis of the 2025 Budget (May 25).

It is so obviously true that, since the Budget doesn’t in any way support the low-paid or unemployed, it will stimulate even more emigration from New Zealand. The coalition is bent on supporting “the haves” to have more, which will, of course, ensure their votes at the next election.

There is an appalling refusal to shoulder its responsibility to all New Zealanders and to assist the youngest and the most vulnerable to thrive. Not to mention their cynicism in refusing to honour our commitment to reduce climate change and restore the planet. Or to place sanctions on Israel. Very short-sighted, self-interested and heartless, in my view.

Deborah Yates, Waterview.

Budget attire

I am shocked by the critical article in the NZ Herald on Sunday, May 25 regarding Nicola Willis’ attire during her reading of the Budget. An Auckland-based fashion brand owner described Nicola, in her words, as displaying “total disrespect” by not wearing a Kiwi brand during the high-profile moment. Nicola obviously chose the lovely blue dress, which was perfect for the occasion, and continued to perform her duty with poise and dignity, unaware that critics were more interested in her appearance than listening to the Budget being read.

Chris Topp, Mt Maunganui.