I believe 24/7 access in a hospital needs to be on an appropriate basis, not for multiple visitors disrupting staff.

Having said that, I have never understood why people are compelled to visit relatives in hospital but might not ever visit them at home! Hospitals are where healing takes place, they are not hotels.

If anything, a rule of two visitors per patient at any time should be enforced.

Margaret Kelly, Panmure.

Political solutions

MMP is now maturing, with both NZ First and Te Pāti Māori refusing to work with one of the major parties.

It seems we may now be locked into two fixed coalition groupings.

Another often unrecognised drawback is having half our MPs being undemocratically appointed in the back rooms of the political parties themselves.

It is about time the two major parties recognised this situation and committed to agreeing on a programme for basic infrastructure requirements for such things as schools, hospitals and transport. If they do that, it could lead to plans being done for other basics such as educating, training and retaining people we need to run our economy. If the two major parties can get “runs on the board” for the basics that coalitions can’t unravel that would be a huge step forward.

However, if agreement can’t be reached by the two major political parties on our basic requirements , then we are locked into a coalition system that isn’t working and won’t work for the future prosperity of us all. In which case the whole political system needs to be changed.

B. Anderson, St Heliers.

Time to act

A United Nations Commission of Inquiry has concluded what many of us feared: that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. The commission found that four of the five acts listed under the 1948 Genocide Convention have been carried out: killings, causing serious physical and mental harm, deliberately creating life-destroying conditions, and imposing measures intended to prevent births.

The report also points to direct statements from Israeli leaders referring to Palestinians as “human animals”.

Our Government must act in line with its international obligations.

Dana A Patterson, Oneroa.

All Blacks’ woes

When the All Blacks coach states in his after-match interview that he doesn’t know what is wrong with his team, you know we are in real trouble.

Most of New Zealand can see the problems.

France B showed the world that the All Blacks can’t handle the high ball and the coaches have done nothing to fix it in the ensuing weeks.

Then we have the totally non-functioning backline, which has been a problem for the past few years.

Even the input from Wayne Smith and other experts has done nothing to improve their performance.

Then we have the failure in the final quarter, which suggests a lack of fitness.

If Razor and co can’t see these problems, it may be time for new coaches.

Razor promised a lot but has seriously under-delivered.

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

Truth and free speech

I read with interest Simon Wilson’s article (Sept 17) about free speech.

To me, free speech is not just a fundamental right, it is also about telling the truth.

If what people are saying is not the truth, but based on conspiracy theories or downright lies, under the guise of free speech, then they need to be called out, and if they continue to spread their misinformation and lies, that is doing harm to other people or the planet, then they need to be called to account.

People who are in positions of public influence or leadership have an even greater responsibility to tell the truth and not spread the harm and mischief done by conspiracy theories or lies about people or the planet.

Ruary Laidlaw, Waipā.

A strange affair

What a seriously strange affair ... the feting of Donald Trump by King Charles ... an extravaganza of pomp and fine dining.

It is nothing more than a two-man mutual admiration society show driven by egos and privilege.

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.