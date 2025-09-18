Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Letters to the Editor
Home / New Zealand

Letters: There should be conditions but allowing families 24-7 hospital access makes sense

Letters
NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Scott Robertson after the All Blacks' record defeat to South Africa. Photo / Photosport

Scott Robertson after the All Blacks' record defeat to South Africa. Photo / Photosport

Allow families 24/7 hospital access

The proposal to allow 24/7 family access in our public hospitals has merit (Sept 15).

Some corespondents may not agree, but as a disabled person requiring additional personalised support, I find permitting my husband to be in attendance makes sense.

During previous admissions,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save