Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Letters: There is something fundamentally wrong when our most essential workers are leaving

NZ Herald
8 mins to read

Secondary school teachers strike outside Judith Collins' electorate office in Papakura, Auckland, this week. Photo / Alyse Wright

Secondary school teachers strike outside Judith Collins' electorate office in Papakura, Auckland, this week. Photo / Alyse Wright

Letters to the Editor

Letter of the week

The war on inflation

Surely there is something fundamentally wrong where a society’s most essential state-employed workers – nurses, doctors, teachers, police, ambulance drivers and firefighters – are all taking strike action to fight for competitive salaries.

The Australian states, employers and universities are watching carefully

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save