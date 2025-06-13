And Nato leaders may be annoyed because, by their standards, NZ is just not spending enough money on weapons.

NZ has, in the past, sought trade and friendship with other nations. So should we embrace peace and trade, or make the decision to join up with Aukus and embark on a very dangerous course that will cost us billions we do not have?

Johann Nordberg, Paeroa.

Business boost?

So, businesses can now deduct 20% of the cost of new equipment. This is to stimulate production, according to PM Christopher Luxon. Polls say 33% say they will buy a new car, 18% say new furniture. Seeing as those items are imported, how is this stimulating anything but cutting tax revenue so the Government can deprive low-income workers of their rightful wage?

Oh yes, they have also weakened those people’s safety by reducing WorkSafe regulations. It’s hilarious to hear Nicola Willis say she is saving the wool industry by using wool in state houses, while at the same time reducing new state builds by transferring that responsibility to private builders who can use nylon carpets. Do they believe lies, smoke and mirrors will fool us? More than 47% of us think NZ is going in the wrong direction. We aren’t that stupid.

Frankie Letford, Hamilton.

Densification

It is ironic that the new zoning for multi-storey buildings faintly near rail stations has been more or less finalised just days after the revaluations were released. All those wonderfully comfortable 1920s homes with sections surrounding and within 800m of, for example, Morningside station, will be enormously degraded by towering blocks hard alongside, or by the threat of them.

With the future of their homes so insecure, many of the mid-professional owners who work in the city will feel compelled to move to outer suburbs. Or, in many cases, to Australia. It is questionable whether similar key downtown employees will be the new majority occupants. If they work anywhere else, they will be living in an inappropriate suburb.

Citizens throughout Auckland were well compensated for flood damage, despite this often being foreseeable by diligent buyers. But there is no compensation for the devastation resulting from neighbourhood zoning changes.

Despite having exercised all reasonable diligence and studied the Auckland Regional Plan, many owners will find themselves caught out and their lives and assets devastated.

Bob Culver, Auckland.

Prison population

This coalition Government prides itself on cutting costs, but is in fact spending and borrowing more than the previous Labour Government. At an average cost per year of keeping one prisoner in jail, surely it would be more productive to spend that much in social benefits, housing and productivity support in keeping them out! With the cost of building new jails and the projection of 14,000 being locked up within the next decade, NZ will need a higher tax take to pay this cost alone. It makes no sense.

Taxes should be used, firstly, to pay for essential needs, and new development that boosts the economy, not free board and lodgings for criminals marking time in jail. More welfare, living wages, meaningful jobs and careers, education, housing and health are a far better use of $120,000 per person than locking people up. Where is the logic in cutting jobs, paying low wages, keeping thousands on Jobseeker and thousands sitting on their nono in jail? NZ is going backwards, and people are suffering due to Government mismanagement of finances.

Marie Kaire, Whangārei.

Vice-chancellor

Should University of Auckland Vice-Chancellor Dawn Freshwater have been paid such an insane salary ($766,000 a year)? Is this justifiable to the hard-working taxpayer, especially as, when things become questionable, they can just resign and not be held accountable? Sadly, she is not alone on this front. We recently had Adrian Orr and indeed our previous PM, Jacinda Ardern. As the old saying goes, if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.

Warren Cossey, Morrinsville.

A quick word

Something accidental is defined as an event that could not have been prevented by human skill or reasonable foresight. Run it straight does not meet this definition as, with any amount of foresight, injuries can be expected. Those stupid enough to participate in these events should not be eligible for treatment under ACC and should be required to fund their own treatment.

Ray Gilbert, Pāpāmoa Beach.

Children who complain and refuse to eat the free school lunch that is on offer are obviously not hungry. They need to watch the TV reports on Gaza every night to see what real hunger is.

Wendy Tighe-Umbers, Parnell.

It never fails to annoy me that so many correspondents criticise the actions of US politicians when they have no doubt never studied political science, let alone ever visited the mighty USA. Why they think they can criticise the actions of political leaders in a country of which they have very little and often no knowledge continues to astound me, and I have to ask why this political comment is encouraged. These same correspondents would no doubt create a scene if the position were reversed and NZ politics were criticised by US citizens.

Bruce Woodley, Birkenhead.

Valuations go up, rates go up; valuations go down, rates go up; council financial incompetence springs eternal.

Mike Wagg, Freemans Bay.

John Christiansen (June 12) is right to worry about chicanes, as I always enjoy driving through them as fast as the speed limit allows in order to have a little fun - provided there are no cyclists around!

Ian Pashby, Montsenelle, France.

In a cynical ploy, Hamas has tried to use the civilian inhabitants of Gaza as shields, hoping that embedding itself within the most densely populated region on Earth would provide some protection. The plan has backfired, as it turns out the Israeli Government has less respect for the Palestinian people than Hamas gave it credit for.

Morgan Owens, Manurewa.

Razor and Co must think we are very short of wingers if they have re-signed Caleb Clark for another two years. What has he done in Super Rugby this year?

Jock MacVicar, Hauraki.

Judge Ema Aitken’s alleged disruption of an NZ First meeting was stated by criminal defence barrister John Munro as “We’re all human” and “bad judgment on the night”. How many people have been before Judge Aitken having had a “bad judgment” and been penalised for such actions?

Owen Blackbourn, Papakura.