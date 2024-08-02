Another flashpoint is Article 3 of the Treaty, used by certain groups to dispute any special and affirmative action programmes for Māori, as they’ve already been accorded “all the rights and privileges of British subjects”.

This has a whiff of American-style political rhetoric that can only tear apart, not unite this country. A level playing field is a lofty aspiration unless your portion of the playing field disappears into a sinkhole.

I’m an outsider, so perhaps I have no right to comment on race relations and the Treaty, but I have lived here longer than my birth country, and I love New Zealand.

One thing I do know is that if fear and disengagement are left to fester, it can turn into hate, and can irrevocably damage a nation founded on democratic principles. You need look no further for examples than where I was born, America.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

NZ and equality

I applaud Simon Wilson (Weekend Herald, July 27) for his attempt to “line up” conflicting values in the discussion and I earnestly hope that his message was taken on board by those who need it most.

I write as a working-class south London lad who left the United Kingdom 61 years ago to escape an iniquitous class system and am eternally grateful to be granted citizenship by a country which afforded me respect and career heights that I could never have aspired to under the egregious likes of Boris Johnson and his Eton-educated ilk.

But what appals me about the contemporary debate Simon Wilson fosters is the number of my white, educated and well-off cohorts who fail to acknowledge that Māori were here first and continue to be disadvantaged on every social indicator.

Do they not see that Māori culture, traditions and language are the only things that make New Zealand unique in this world and if they are not preserved and fostered we will all be diminished.

To this ageing immigrant’s ears, after studying the words of politicians in many countries at close quarters over many years, David Seymour’s claim that he is “pro-Treaty” has all the veracity of the utterances of Boris Johnson and Donald Trump.

I came to New Zealand to seek equality. It seems to me that after 184 years Māori are still seeking it.

David Barber, Waikanae.

Debate over

Simon Wilson’s article is a rewarding analysis. Why does it not mention one principle I remember in the subject International Law when studying my LLB in 1958, that when two peoples have a treaty between them and later go to war, that treaty is abrogated?

I acknowledge that neither the British nor Māori formally declared war; they simply fought, murdered each other and generally did what opposing armies do. As a European I am ashamed of some of the the British army’s actions, but that was war. Those conflicts were called “the Māori Wars” and it is unrealistic to pretend we were not at war. Māori must accept that.

Can we apply this principle to the Treaty of Waitangi? Just like the members of different races who settle here, Māori have all the rights and duties of the people who live here – no more and no less.

I have met many admirable Māori people though I do not know the extent of their Māori blood. They could certainly teach me a thing or two.

So do we need to discuss Simon Wilson’s article any further, while acknowledging its scholarship?

B C Elley, Te Aroha.

Mean Spirit-ed

I am a long-time admirer of Steve Braunias as a journalist and occasional iconoclast, but his piece on the misnamed ship “Spirit of Adventure” (Canvas, July 27) misses the mark badly, even if read as tongue-in-cheek.

First, the ship is called the Spirit of New Zealand. (Spirit of Adventure was the Trust’s first youth development ship, since 1997 in Fiji.)

Second, how can he disparage this as a “strange New Zealand social experiment” when the trust has been running these voyages for teenagers, supported by schools and parents, for 50 years? Similar schemes have been operating worldwide since the 1960s.

Third, his absurd claim that generations of parents have used a voyage as a “threat”. Myself, loyal sponsors and generations of parents and teachers (not to mention thousands of adult volunteers) would rather say a unique and sought-after opportunity.

Trainees do not “have to” climb up the mast; this is entirely voluntary, and most do, of their own accord. A 10-day voyage is not a “boot camp”, nor is there anything “military” about the experience. Rather it draws on the long-standing traditions of the sea, which require consideration, respect, personal discipline and, yes, his dreaded notion of “teamwork” to ensure everyone’s safety.

I do hope that his daughter returns as enthusiastic about the voyage as nearly all the estimated 85,000 young Kiwis who’ve benefitted from the experience, learned something about themselves, laughed a lot and made life-long friendships.

Tessa Duder, vice-patron and former trustee, Spirit of Adventure Trust.

Mind the gap

I can hear a collective snigger and roll of the eyes from all those in the tourism, hospitality and other real businesses as they read Anne Gibson’s article (NZ Herald, August 1) lamenting the 4% gap between mortgage rates of 7% and yields of 3% on rental properties.

Firstly, during 2020 and 2021 most real businesses faced having to take extreme and creative actions to survive. Meanwhile, most landlords not only continued to receive rents but increased those rents by an average of 10% and enjoyed capital gains of 46%.

Secondly, according to the maths behind Gibson’s headline, landlords borrowed 100% of the value of new properties. Not only is this a luxury few real businesses could ever negotiate, but also poor business practice, not least because mortgage rates have historically averaged over 8%.

Calling for rental increases to cover this gap appears, at best, a bit parochial. If the yield gap is “crushing” with a need to fund the difference “from other income”, surely it would be wise to realise some of those capital gains and use the proceeds to reduce debt.

Or perhaps they could lobby central government for specific tax relief and rental subsidies? Oh, hang on …

Eric Skilling, Milford.

A quick word

So let’s get this right. Someone requests advice from a practising, qualified lawyer (in this case Frazer Barton) but because he didn’t request payment for the advice, it is deemed to be informal and therefore can’t be relied upon? Does this mean that from here on in, if someone needs professional advice such as from a doctor within a hospital or an eye specialist, is it now necessary to first ask the question, are you on duty and therefore your advice can be relied upon, or are you simply passing through on your way to the cafeteria in which case the advice is an off the cuff comment and has no reliability? Interesting.

Simon Damerell, Ponsonby.

How upsetting it is to watch the constant bullying and intimidation towards Karen Chhour in Parliament during Question Time. Members of Labour, the Greens and Te Pāti Māori often question her in a derisory tone and make comments about her “not being sufficiently Māori”. Labour leader Chris Hipkins joined the pile-on on Thursday saying she was not capable of being a minister. This from a man who butchered each Cabinet post he occupied in the last Labour Government. Chhour is the most qualified MP to be Minister of Children. She is a mother and also experienced herself being placed in state care. Who better to supervise the management of Oranga Tamariki? Perhaps those so quick to insult her might look at their own bloodlines and invite people to comment on their perceived abilities.

Katherine Swift, Kohimarama.

The claim of a potentially promising sporting career seems to carry a disproportionately high cache when it comes to name suppression for criminal offenders. Sexual predators who cause immeasurable, long-lasting harm to their victims, especially through the posting of compromising images on social media, seem to get an almost free pass before the courts if they can claim an effect on their yet to be realised sporting future. Interestingly being a doctor, teacher or other professional does not afford the same protection. What is so special about amateur sportspeople?

Fiona McAllister, Mount Maunganui.

Air NZ is reducing its emission reduction target – to zero. What? Where are the magic fuels and magic planes – swept under a magic carpet?

Dennis Horne, Howick.

I hear there are now 1300 families looking for affordable housing in Queenstown. Wouldn’t it be easier to explain to these families that affordable housing in Queenstown is an oxymoron? May as well be looking for affordable housing in Beverly Hills.

Kent Millar, Blockhouse Bay.

After heavily criticising Waka Katohi for using the cognitive screening test when I renewed my driver’s licence (NZ Herald, July 22) I feel that they are due for some much-needed praise. My new driver’s licence arrived within six days of my medical test and they deserve praise for such speedy delivery of an important document.

Johan Slabbert, Warkworth.

For decades we have called New Zealand “a great place to bring up kids”. The Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care has proved that it is not. For all the twaddle about New Zealanders being laid back, the sad reality is that New Zealand is a deeply conservative backwater.

CC McDowall, Rotorua.

The White House is presently without an effective elected leader so who is the custodian of the nuclear codes?

Ann B Holmes, Richmond.