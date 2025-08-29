David Hopkins, Remuera.

Losing new immigrants

It is said one half of those crossing the Tasman for a better life are new immigrants, which exacerbates a problem that NZ has always had that a similar number certainly in this century see New Zealand as a stepping stone to the land of better opportunity in Australia.

All the while pushing the availability of hospitals, health services in general schools and housing to breaking point. And with the dual citizenship now available once an immigrants child is born here has access to Australian citizenship can only make crossing the Tasman easier.

All of which could have been avoided if a new immigrant signed a document that in their lifetime he or she will be committed, loyal to and promote everything that is beneficial to New Zealand, which after all should have been the well thought reason in their choice of a new country for coming here (crossing the Tasman not being one of them).

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Supermarkets

All ideas about reducing grocery prices depend on competing supermarkets coming in. This says loud and clear that existing supermarket owners could well reduce their prices right now, today, and still make a good profit.

But they will not do it out of a sense of fairness and dislike of profiteering off New Zealanders. They will only do it if competitors come in with cheaper prices, forcing them to drop their profit margins or lose market share.

What kind of people are they, happy to gouge New Zealanders as long as they can get away with it without losing anything themselves. Is this now the New Zealand way, fairness not part of our culture anymore?

Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.

Extremist political language

John Tamihere should have learned by now that anyone who compares an opponent to Hitler and the Nazis has automatically lost the debate. He cannot possibly be ignorant of the facts. He knows perfectly well that nothing in history compares to the scale of the crimes committed by the Nazi regime. To suggest the Nats are even worse than that lot of mass murderers is flat out loony tunes. If he wants to be taken seriously, he needs to shelve his extremism and actually debate the issues.

Alex Cook, Totaravale.

Wellington woes

Our totally unfocused city council spend their time ruining the roads, slandering each other, blowing budgets and opposing every bar license application. With their remaining time they tell us the stuff that is wrecking the city is good for us!

Not surprising we are in the doldrums. Oh, and then blame the Government for our state.

Steve Dransfield, Wellington.

The case for speed bumps

Arriving late to Simon Wilson’s opinion piece taking to task the double standards of both Justice David Johnstone, the Government represented by Simeon Brown and AT over their appalling disregard for people’s safety, this time speed bumps and raised pedestrian crossings, feels like we are all out of control, ignoring the future.

There’s an arrogance in the young would-be lawyer still at varsity, setting forth to change rules that he obviously doesn’t want. It’s the way the world is heading though. It’s all about me, my rights, my comforts and if it interferes with what I want to achieve then get out of my way. So sad as this young man along with all others of his generation will end up trying to live in a world set up for the privileged but destroyed by greed.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

A quick word

With the passage of time, and our police showing a singular inability to locate Tom Philips, is it time for them to think laterally and call on the public to assist by having someone place directional arrows to where he is?

Merv Lowe, Remuera.

The latest plan change for Auckland reads like a plot for a science fiction novel – a dystopian future for the city.

John Strevens, Remuera.

It is wonderful that Jonah Lomu’s name will forever be remembered for his remarkable achievements in rugby. His legacy needs no marketing push to ensure this. So when we hear that Ellis Rugby in the UK, in conjunction with Lomu’s New Zealand–based family, are releasing a clothing range to honour him – while claiming the deal was about much more than money – one can’t help but ask, is it really?

Alan Walker, St Heliers

Cameron McMillan’s All Blacks yellow card stats is a damming indictment on leadership of the coaches and captains. With all the myriads of stats collected on rugby, how can the obvious be so overlooked? It also seems like they don’t know goal kicks and penalties converted win games. Better discipline and leadership will produce better results. Go All Blacks.

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

I was recently in Porto, Portugal, which is a large city experiencing growth and regeneration with over 20 high-rise cranes on the horizon, along with extending its underground metro system, which like Auckland’s is currently years behind schedule. What is stunningly absent however is orange road cones, as I never saw one and then I realised the reason for this, which is of course they are all residing in New Zealand.

Mike Baker, Tauranga.

With another rugby player’s death associated with CTE and impact concussive brain injuries, the RFU must act immediately. Collision tackles must not be permissible, referees should rigorously enforce new laws that have serious consequences for their breach and protective head gear should be made mandatory. No ifs, no buts, no hard men macho copouts. Just do it.

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.