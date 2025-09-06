Letters: The pros and cons of housing intensification

Would this sort of delight be found in future concrete jungles? In my opinion, never.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Flip flops

Disabilities backdown, now the Auckland public can decide on local speed limits. Next, we’ll be allowed to influence local alcohol laws not lobby group lawyers?

The putrid smell of fouled knickers over fiscal holes could mean tobacco tax incentives get burnt. Should we restructure local wastewater too? We might enjoy swimming locally again.

Steve Russell, Hillcrest.

Pop royalty

Christopher Luxon’s pandering to the world’s most famous newly engaged couple (Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce) sounds like the dance of a desperate man whose ratings as preferred Prime Minister are slowly and agonisingly falling.

So, why not be seen to cuddle up to Travis and Taylor? Maybe it’s to distract a rather fickle electorate from problems relating to housing, healthcare, education and infrastructure. A bit of political theatre could go a long way. After all, former PM Jacinda Ardern had her own show just about every day during the pandemic, spouting platitudes and words of kindness from the podium of truth.

It worked for a time and got her to grasp the reins of power. Luxon knows that he does not have quite the same eye appeal as Ardern, so why not use Travis and Taylor, who exude success, wealth and happiness? Does he think that he will appear to be successful, wealthy and happy simply by associating with these two and that this is the answer to this country’s woes?

However, being on first-name terms with pop royalty and an NFL walking wedge won’t fix roads, won’t fix queues waiting for knee replacements and won’t expedite cancer treatments or address the rising cost of living.

Bernard Walker, Mount Maunganui.

Power savings

Is New Zealand acutely short of electricity? Is it time we started educating our current generation in power savings?

The modern generation doesn’t understand about turning off lights when they leave a room, turning off heaters when not in use, limiting shower time, turning down heat pumps and air conditioners, and turning off TVs when not in use.

How often do you go into a house on a cold day and the occupants are wandering around in light clothing and the inside temperature is cooking?

Then you will hear them complaining about their electricity bill.

Jock MacVicar, Hauraki.

Superannuation

Harry Allen suggests means testing Super, so instead of saving hard all my life, buying my own home, I would be better supported if I had wasted my money by enjoying the last 45 years.

Think I’ll be selling everything now and living on a cruise liner so I can come back broke if means testing becomes a thing. Heck, maybe even lose my passport on the cruise and come back as a refugee.

Randel Case, Howick.