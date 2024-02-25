Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Housing prices not rip-off; Kane Williamson best batsman in world; Auckland Airport bag wait takes forever

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
House prices are always a subject of discussion, says a Herald reader. Photo / Andy Dean

House prices are always a subject of discussion, says a Herald reader. Photo / Andy Dean

Sluggish luggage

Why is it that when you arrive at Auckland Airport following a regional flight, it can take forever for the luggage to be put on to the carousel?

On Saturday, my wife and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand