House prices are always a subject of discussion, says a Herald reader. Photo / Andy Dean

Sluggish luggage

Why is it that when you arrive at Auckland Airport following a regional flight, it can take forever for the luggage to be put on to the carousel?

On Saturday, my wife and I came in from Nelson following an 80-minute flight but then had to wait 15 minutes for the bags to arrive, which equates to 19 per cent of the flight time.

And that’s not a new thing as we did the same flight only three months ago and almost exactly the same thing happened. Surely they can and indeed need to sharpen up their act?

Paul Beck, West Harbour.

Ferry disappointment

Over many years, it has been rare for me to side with a union representative over a Government, particularly a conservative leaning Government, but I fully support Craig Harrison’s position regarding the decision to cancel the contract for new Cook Strait ferries.

This was a great deal, and anything less will severely impact the economy of this country. We will end up paying a serious penalty and damaging our reputation as being reliable customers. Simply put we will not be trusted and we’ll pay more for any large purchase in the future as a direct result.

That said, I believe KiwiRail must share some of the blame for treating the Government as a bottomless source in proposing a hugely expensive rebuilding of the terminals. They should have asked for and received the minimum to accommodate the new ferries so rail may still be an option in the future.

This decision by the Government needs to be reversed for the good of the country and it needs an executive decision now.

Rod Lyons, Kumeū.

Trucking lobby victorious

The trucking lobby has always been very powerful and always had great support from the National Government.

With the cancellation of the wharf rail infrastructure at Wellington and Picton, they have successfully ensured that our roads will continue to be clogged with ever more and heavier trucks.

That is assuming we can get the cargo across Cook Strait with the clapped-out ferries we have. Well done Nicola Willis, the road transport lobby salutes you.

Vince West, Milford.

Why Kane is the best batter

The photo in Saturday’s Herald of Kane Williamson’s bat spoke volumes.

The red ball marks were concentrated directly in the middle of his bat. He is seeing the ball so well and that is why he is the best batter in the world right now.

We should all appreciate his talent and skills while he is still playing. Batters this good are very rare.

Dave Miller, Tauranga.

Aftermath of rubbished bins

The Auckland Council has decided that by removing almost 4000 “under-utilised” rubbish bins it can save money.

Had they bothered to do some research, they would have discovered that a bin they removed from the mid-beach reserve in Campbells Bay was generally full, sometimes to overflowing.

Another bin has also been removed from our local Centennial Park, a favourite spot for dog walkers and family gatherings.

Beaches are always busy in summer and I can only imagine the chaos that will follow of pizza boxes, icecream wrappers and dog poo bags when another bin suddenly disappears.

Pauline Paget, Campbells Bay.

Payout blame game

Of course, the redundancy payouts to the executives of the now-defunct Three Waters scheme are extreme. Compare that to the trifling amount of those on the minimum wage/benefits.

This brings home the point that such extravagance is in glaring contrast to those at the other end of the scale.

I am the first to say that people who can work should work and it is a travesty that there are those who take advantage of our generous welfare system.

However, to target beneficiaries and say they are the cause of our economic decline is state bullying. The vast number of beneficiaries are desperate people, scrambling for a few dollars.

It just seems so distorted or unbalanced - there could well be an effort to rein in these vast salaries of CEOs and consultants. And the fact that two Three Waters bosses are going to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars each for doing absolutely nothing says it all.

Miles Langdon, Remuera.

Maiden speeches

A maiden speech is a new MP’s introduction to the Beehive. It is shameful that a majority of members decide not to be present.

John Cooper, Devonport.

Housing costs

Many people, like your correspondent David Schnauer, maintain that housing prices are too high and should, in some way unexplained, cost far less.

Yet a recent Herald article by Oliver Lewis pointed out that “in many regions it is not profitable to build, as the costs of building new homes exceeds the price of existing ones”.

So it would seem likely that the price of existing housing is not a greedy rip-off by existing homeowners after all, it simply reflects the ever-rising construction costs of building a replacement.

Peter Lewis, Forest Hill.