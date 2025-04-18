Letters: The case for acknowledging our emergency service volunteers

Chris Mullane, Bayswater

Driving changes

I think the proposed changes to obtaining a new car licence make some sense and while we are on that theme, perhaps it’s also a good time also to look at tiding up some aspects of our general road usage. Firstly though, there should be a firm timeline on how long a person can be on a restricted licence before they must sit their unrestricted. Two years perhaps, after which the process must start again from the beginning if you haven’t made the effort to go and get your unrestricted.

It’s time too to clamp down hard on cellphone use while driving. On a recent trip to Melbourne we noticed virtually no one using a phone and driving, no doubt because the fine is heavy and importantly, they enforce it. Remorse over there just doesn’t cut the mustard!

One other frustrating thing we allow is slow driving in the outside lane, often to the point where lights are flashed from behind and sometimes a crazy inside pass is conducted much as Max Verstappen might do. This, too, should in my opinion be outlawed, with the outside lane being predominantly used for passing, after which you move left.

So why not tidy the whole driving act up in one go. Do it once but do it right.

Paul Beck, West Harbour

Head of state

Since he has become King, and despite his health challenges, King Charles has undertaken full state visits to France, Germany, and most recently Italy. This is a primary means by which Britain can improve its relationship with these countries following the unseemly Brexit from the EU in 2020. Charles addressed the parliaments of each country in very passable French, German and Italian.

His linguistic capabilities underscore the advantages of having a head of state who is internationally connected and can garner respect, for his own country, on the international stage.

But Charles is head of state of New Zealand too. Not only is it highly unlikely that he put in any good word for New Zealand in each of these three countries, he has yet to visit us in that role. His illness is likely to prevent him from coming, given the distance and stress involved in the journey. This highlights the importance of having our own “homegrown” head of state, for example by elevating the role of the Governor-General, to help promote us internationally.

Until we do so, New Zealand is always going to miss out when the British monarch promotes the UK in his international activity. New Zealanders are not likely, either, to view favourably Charles hosting President Trump on a state visit, but for purely British reasons, he has invited him to come. Such a visit is likely to lead to civil unrest in the UK. Another reason why we should have our own head of state is so we have the ability to decide for ourselves who receives such high-level courtesies from us.

Peter Hamilton, Auckland

Doctors’ strike

Message to Health New Zealand: The proposed strike by senior doctors on May 1 is a not so subtle hint of what lies in store for New Zealand’s health system if this pivotal group are not valued, well-remunerated and have sufficient access to the resources they need to provide care of the quality and timeliness Health New Zealand is aiming for under current conditions. Cancellation of 4300 planned procedures and specialist appointments plus thousands of radiology sessions will be just a drop in the bucket of what is in store for all of us if their bargaining proposals are not taken seriously. Unhappy, overworked, under-resourced staff leave their professions or leave the country.

Message for senior doctors: go for it!

Maria Carbines, New Zealand

No relief with Seymour

Unfortunately for Christopher Luxon there will be no relief at the Alamo when David Seymour takes the podium on the May 31. Winston Peters believed his age and experience entitled him to put the PM in his place as he was the messiah we were all waiting for. To manage Peters is an art in itself and to be fair, few have achieved that. Jacinda Ardern did a good job by showing him the deference he thought he deserved. Now cometh David Seymour, who will not be shut up under any circumstances. Goodness knows what his next crusade will be but no doubt it will give Luxon many a sleepless night. Perhaps Google could provide him with how to get relief from a pain in the buttocks.

Reg Dempster, Albany

Understaffed health system

The impending senior doctors’ 24-hour strike is yet another sad chapter in our grossly underfunded and understaffed health system. Why has our new health minister seemingly gone to ground? Simeon Brown the so-called Mr Fixit who was very visible in the days of wearing viz jackets and berating road cones is nowhere to be seen.We deserve much better than that.

Roger Laybourn, Hamilton

Blue Origin flight

Sub-orbital flights, such as the most recent all-woman-crewed launch, are not a recent phenomenon. Conventional aircraft have long conducted parabolic flight paths where passengers have been exposed to weightlessness. Why the most recent fuss?

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay

Trump frustration

One can understand Nick Mowbray’s frustration with Trump’s on-again off-again, all-over-the-place tariffs affecting his ability to plan. But that is what the Americans voted for and the rest of the world has to learn to adapt as best they can with the chaos.

The bigger picture here though, is that between Britain’s Liz Truss and now America’s Donald Trump, the lie has been shown that right-wing governments are better at running, or should that be ruining, the economy.

John Capener, Kawerau