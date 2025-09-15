Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Letters to the Editor
Home / New Zealand

Letters: The Black Ferns gave us something to celebrate after watching the All Blacks

Letters
NZ Herald
4 mins to read

The Black Ferns celebrate their win over South Africa on Sunday.

The Black Ferns celebrate their win over South Africa on Sunday.

Black Ferns lift our spirits after All Blacks’ display

After the disappointment of the All Blacks, it was great to see the women’s Black Ferns team in action.

There were a number of players who stood out but for me, it was when Renee Holmes got an injury to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save