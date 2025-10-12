Advertisement
Letters to the Editor
Letters: Surely that was the last local election we vote by post?

Letters
NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Voting this year again involved mailed ballots. Photo / Susan Botting

Local Body Elections

Surely our postal voting system for local body elections is past the “best-before” date. With such a low return, we have nothing to lose if we do something else!

Not only do we continue have a poor voting rate, but there are numerous flaws in the system.

