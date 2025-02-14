How much is the life of a child worth?

For a Government cracking down so hard on truancy, to then deny students transport to school is ironic and dishonest.

If this Government is serious about investment then they should invest totally in the education of our youth and their health and wellbeing.

They are our future.

Marie Kaire, Whangārei.

Old school

When I started school in 1942 there was a war on and my father was away fighting for his country. There was no question of the state supplying school lunches - we took our homemade lunches to school each day.

We did get a half pint of milk daily. Nor was there funded transport to school, we walked. In country areas there was a school bus. If a parent wants to send his children to other than the closest public school, I suggest he sorts out transport and stops blaming the Government.

Your editorial (Feb 13) shows how namby-pamby we have become. Jan Tinetti talks about a nationwide failure by Government - she may like to recall that Labour had the previous six years in Government.

Tony Lewis, Takapuna.

Helicopters, parenting

I read with interest the article on Anna Mowbray and her many achievements through really hard work and I totally applaud her (Feb 8).

I found it interesting that she is instilling similar values to her children by example. There is however a glaring contradiction in her values. I would have thought that teaching your children consideration and respect for people, particularly neighbours, and to value nature, particularly flora and fauna, and especially endangered bird and other animal species would be of paramount importance.

She likes to show by example. What is she showing her children by applying for a helicopter licence in an area abounding in the above when there is a helipad 15 minutes away? The use of a helicopter in this circumstance would impact her lifestyle on others – again is this a good example for her children?

Melanie Corbett, Westmere.

Real wealth

It was with great interest that I read the article on Anna Mowbray - clearly she has worked hard at creating vast wealth for herself, thus earning the title, particularly amongst her peers, of being highly successful.

Yes, she has been successful at making money, no one could dispute that. However does that automatically equate to her being a successful human being? Worshipping the almighty dollar leaves much to be desired in terms of being a valued contributor to society.

She undoubtedly has a good work ethic, a huge talent for making money and the ability to self-promote thereby giving a high profile to anything that she aligns herself with. So the challenge that I would give to her is, now that she is financially comfortable, to channel that talent in a direction where her abilities and her vast connections can make a difference to those less fortunate than herself.

Her claim that there is no “can’t“ in her vocabulary should make this challenge very appealing despite the concept of ‘giving back’ being so unfashionable these days, particularly amongst the wealthy. It would also seem she is keen to set a good example to her children and there could be no better lesson to them than ... the value of being charitable and humble.

There are scores of people working tirelessly out there to help those in need that would welcome her drive and ability in their organisations - David Letele of BBM, Dame Julie Chapman of KidsCan, Helen Robinson at the City Mission to name but a few.

Anyone who uses their talents to improve the wellbeing of others without expecting monetary gain, benefit or personal recognition is a true “success” in my book so I say to you Ms Mowbray - and to others in a similarly privileged position to you - let’s see how great you can be as a human being.

Or is it a case of - to quote our tone-deaf, self-proclaimed ‘Christian’ Prime Minister - “I’m wealthy so I’m sorted ” which by implication then says tough luck to the rest of you.

Cath Williams, Mount Albert.

Tariff troubles

It was disappointing to see two economics articles both strongly advocating for unbridled tariff-free international trade on the grounds that this regime had created more wealth than we otherwise would have had (Feb 8).

That may be true, but the theories of comparative advantage and free competition, which are the theoretical foundation of their enthusiasm, are not perfect. All dogma when taken to extremes always generates downsides. Although I could expect gung ho proselytising from Steven Joyce, I had hoped for more balanced nuance from your very good economics writer Liam Dann. Unfortunately Joyce took an extreme unquestioning position, Dann less so but only just.

The problem with over-specialisation in a country is that it can create serious vulnerability and exposure to changes in world politics. It also creates a very thin economy, with gaps in many essential skills that are needed for basic services and a diverse economy. Both writers would have seen stark evidence during Covid of the danger of over-specialised economies, which left many countries struggling to function.

There needs to be balance and proportion in any economic strategy with consideration given to the national interest, avoidance of concentration in a narrow range of activities and the benefits of depth and variety in an economy.

There is also the question as to whether the past decades of uncontrolled free markets and huge expansion in world trade has caused the concentration of the world’s wealth in the control of small number of people - resulting in the greatest wealth gaps ever seen, even in developed countries, since the 1950s

Free trade may have created greater wealth worldwide but how many individuals today would say they are better off? The problem with economics and economists is that they fail to take into account human nature. The foundation of a fair, just and prosperous society depends on much more than economics.

Over-specialisation in nature usually results in extinction. We should learn from that.

Russell Armitage, Hamilton.

Unity, not fear

New Zealand prides itself on diversity and respect, but troubling cracks are appearing.

Last week, the country’s only Jewish school was vandalised with anti-Semitic graffiti - an attack that should concern every New Zealander. Too often, we assume, “that doesn’t happen here”. But it does. And it is.

Regardless of views on Gaza, targeting innocent communities is unacceptable. New Zealand Jews are not responsible for Israeli policy, just as Muslims here bear no blame for Hamas. Yet, hate crimes are rising across Australia and now in New Zealand - the furthest place from the conflict. When hate takes hold here, it threatens us all.

We must not wait for tragedy to react. Leaders, citizens and communities must unite to reinforce our values of safety, respect, and peace. New Zealand was built on co-existence, but global tensions are igniting local division. This is not who we are.

We can stand with those suffering overseas while ensuring our home remains a place of unity, not fear. Vandalism, intimidation, and harassment cross a line we cannot ignore. We must speak out - because hate has no place in New Zealand and never will.

Adam Brami, Remuera.

A quick word

If the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance really want to grow the economy, would it not be better to do something to attract the thousands of Kiwis who have recently left this country to come back home? Paying internationally competitive salaries to doctors, nurses, teachers and construction workers would grow the economy much more than importing a few rich-list migrants.

Peter D Graham, Helensville.

People are criticising the Government for the school lunch scheme. Here is a novel idea, how about parents send their children to school with a packed lunch. Since when is it a government’s responsibility to provide lunches for students?

Mark Young, Ōrewa.

Maybe the menu at Parliament’s restaurant Bellamys should be replaced with the new school lunches seeing as they are so good, according to David Seymour. I would love to see certain MPs eating that muck.

Steve Rogers, Māngere Bridge.

Christopher Luxon justified the $3 billion landlord tax cut by saying it would bring rents down. Rents have instead gone up by more than the rate of inflation. If this Government would introduce controls on the amount rent could be increased each year, tenants would be able to keep more of “their own hard-earned money” and use some of it to feed their kids, thus alleviating the terrible poverty this country is faced with.

Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.

The wealthy who buy in our cities and are only required to be in NZ for a few weeks a year will create empty ‘ghost houses’. This will push workers further from their work, creating more sprawl, longer commutes and add to infrastructure costs, when we should be encouraging density. Till there are enough homes for everyone, every house must be full.

Ian Swney, Morrinsville.

Our country is inviting wealthy foreign investors, seemingly due to a lack of local financial capital for future development. At the same time, lobby groups are advocating for a wealth tax or capital gains tax, which would significantly reduce existing domestic wealth. These approaches appear contradictory -why attract foreign capital while discouraging local wealth accumulation?

Peter Lewis, Forrest Hill.

Politicians should never endorse someone’s character when they are before the courts. It smacks of elitism and entitlement. The courts must remain impartial and deal with the facts in evidence. Once they start being influenced by endorsements it will erode the integrity of the bench.

John Ford, Taradale.

Come one, come all is the coalition’s invitation to foreign investors - plunder and pillage NZ’s natural resources at your will. Also better-known in the real world as selling a country’s soul.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Interesting news article about the young kayaker being pursued by a shark (well it was until he casually mentioned he first noticed the shark when his “live” bait started getting agitated). Not a story about a narrow escape from a shark, more a story about a cruel and indefensible method of fishing. One type of “shark” being pursued by the real thing.

James Archibald, Birkenhead.

If nothing else Donald Trump has a great sense of humour. I loved his comment about not deporting Prince Harry as he has enough problems with his wife. Many a true word spoken in jest.

Jock MacVicar, Hauraki.

When Musk and his team destroy the US government infrastructure, will the scandal be named “Elongate”?

Phil Parker, Point Chevalier.