Ange Postecoglou was sacked as coach of Nottingham Forest Football Club 39 days after being appointed. By the way, this club is home to our All Whites star, Chris Wood.

Lastly, this will seem very controversial, but I am thinking basketball, handball or volleyball would be better options for our elite young female sportspeople. All three of these are Olympic sports. Netball is not.

Glen Stanton, Mairangi Bay.

Strikes

It is interesting to note that all the public service strikers have well-paid, secure, permanent jobs that are essential to the country.

The people working for private companies, very often on finite-term contracts and with no security, are well aware that, if they keep demanding more and more pay increases, their employers may go bust and they would have no jobs.

If these people are so hard up, how can they afford to lose money on strikes? The teachers, in particular, must be very careful how they pick their strike days, with a huge holiday season ahead.

After the ravages of Covid and much Government mismanagement over the following years, this country is broke. When will these workers realise the only way to get more pay is for the Government to borrow more, adding to our record high debt, to be paid back one day by future generations?

Vince West, Milford.

Keep perspective

The timely editorial "Right to strike but keep perspective" (October 23) was balanced and focused.

The statement, “However, there can be no doubt that support for some of these professions is slipping” would seem to be very true.

The various professions represented in the latest strike had their reasons to stop work, but to all go out on the same day muddied the water somewhat and, I’d suggest, caused disruption and annoyance, rather than support.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Luxon’s rates

The mega-strike on the front page (October 23 and 24) has been described as a fight for better pay and conditions. It has been backed by more than 6/10 New Zealanders.

Is it irony or just bad timing for the Prime Minister to also feature in the paper? The article is headed “PM gets $8100 rates cut on home”. In June, his luxury property at Onetangi was valued at $10.5 million and is now a mere $7m.

The article also talks about how he claimed the 11% top-up to his $471,000 salary last year as an allowance for living in Wellington. However, there is no discussion about his other houses.

Denying better pay to teachers, nurses, doctors, firemen and others makes Luxon in his situation look ridiculous.

Barbara Mackay, Auckland Central.

Where to next?

The big wages protest is over, and people in their thousands have shown their displeasure over their current wages. What happens next?

No one can deny that the cost of living is crippling, especially for those on low wages. There is an old saying that you can’t get blood out of a stone. The Government just hasn’t got the money. It has already borrowed to the hilt.

Could I suggest that the Government ask the people which public works campaign they would like canned, and the money directed to wage increases?

Sooner or later, New Zealand is going to have to accept that we don’t have a first-world economy, and we will have to cut our cloth to suit. We also have far too many beneficiaries of all types bleeding the country dry.

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

Accident or by design?

Union members across the country will be appreciating the longer-than-usual Labour weekend presented to them by their leaders.

The stress of being in a certain place at a certain time yesterday will, I am sure, have led to a certain percentage of union members calling in today claiming that tiredness and anxiety are preventing them from working. Alas, a five-day holiday is not being enjoyed by those involved in business.

Rob Elliott, Kohimarama.

Hospitals underfunded and understaffed

I agree with our medical people who are concerned that our hospitals are underfunded and understaffed to the point at which it’s becoming a dangerous situation.

Simeon Brown is criticising our medical people for going on strike for one day, resulting in the cancellation of surgeries, etc. However, by underfunding and understaffing our hospitals, he is endangering every New Zealander every day of the week. Suggest he has a look in the mirror to see where the problem is.

Russ Collins, Takapuna.

Shocking SCU report

I was appalled to read in yesterday’s Herald how the Serious Crash Unit incorrectly reported that a young man was responsible for causing an accident in which four people were killed in July 2019.

They assumed that the young driver had consumed cannabis (even though friends and family members strongly reported that he was not a user) and was then at fault for driving into a truck-and-trailer unit. Thank goodness for the coroner’s findings. The 22-year-old driver, Storm Lacy, was completely exonerated by the coroner. Shame on the SCU for submitting a blatantly incorrect report and for causing more grief for a family that was already suffering so much. Who would believe an SCU report now? Shocking!

Judith Ngarewa Hawera, Tuakau.

Silence on justice?

It was a striking image: King Charles III, Supreme Governor of the Church of England, praying alongside Pope Leo in the Sistine Chapel. For New Zealanders, the moment carried added resonance: Charles is also our monarch, a role that feels increasingly anachronistic in 2025, especially given our lack of a formal constitution.

His spiritual leadership is complicated by past remarks describing the Church of England as “corrupted by loathsome political correctness” and his preference for the “timeless traditions” of the Greek Orthodox Church.

Such views appear at odds with gospel values of inclusion and justice, particularly as the Church of England faces internal division over women’s ordination and leadership, and LGBTQ+ inclusion.

Charles’ personal history as an adulterer and divorcee, and his brother’s entanglement in abuse scandals, further complicate his moral authority. These tensions extend beyond ecclesial boundaries. As symbolic head of the Commonwealth and presiding figure at CHOGM, Charles provides a leadership role to 56 nations, 29 of which still criminalise homosexuality, with some imposing life imprisonment or death.

Despite this, the issue of discrimination based on sexual orientation has never once been formally raised at any CHOGM meeting, including the recent summit in Samoa. The silence is telling. It reflects a broader reluctance to confront inherited injustice and aligns with a pattern of preserving tradition over reform.

In this light, the image of prayer beneath Michelangelo’s ceiling, painted by a man whose life bore the marks of queer identity, becomes not just a gesture of unity, but a mirror of unresolved contradictions in church, Crown, human rights and Commonwealth.

Russell Hoban, Ponsonby.

Parliamentary dress code

Claire Bradley (October 24) noted our representatives are not elected to obey prescriptive white colonial rules, and she asked that we celebrate with pride the diversity of dress unique to each ethnic group when they enter Parliament.

I agree, provided those parliamentarians always wear that diverse dress when outside Parliament, including walking barefoot and not wearing colonial-style trousers and shirts.

Perry Harlen, Mount Maunganui.

A quick word

Big congratulations to Auckland Council for promptly processing the CV objections for those poor unfortunate homeowners on Waiheke with $10m-plus houses. It is only fair that the other 9000 objectors (like me) are made to wait patiently for theirs to be processed.

Brent Murdoch, Greenlane.

Why do we celebrate Guy Fawkes in New Zealand and risk the fires which are likely around November 5?

Danna Glendining, Taupō.

As any parent knows, the education their child receives is only as good as the teacher. Christopher Luxon seems to have a few naughty, unruly little brats and mischief makers in his class that should be either disciplined or preferably sent home.

Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

It is sad to see the All Blacks coaching team announce another resignation, but not surprising, except for the timing of the announcement, which must be unsettling for the players. There are three New Zealanders with extensive international rugby coaching experience who may be available in 2026: Jamie Joseph, Tony Brown and Joe Schmidt, who right now sound like a “dream team”.

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

If this Government wants to “ensure” a long reign, to “commit” teachers, nurses and the police to its cause and to decrease the likelihood of strikes, there is a simple solution. Commit to reintroducing the benchmark of the salaries of those at the top level within those three groups with the salaries of the backbench Members of Parliament.

Mike Wells, Kawerau.