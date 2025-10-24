Advertisement
Letters to the Editor
Letters: Striking workers often have job security the private sector doesn’t; lessons to learn from Netball NZ saga

Letter of the week

Netball saga

Just a few observations about the Netball NZ situation.

If indeed there was the alleged bullying by the former Silver Ferns coach, let’s not forget the Olivia Podmore story, where this brilliant young cyclist took her own life after feeling bullied by Cycling NZ.

