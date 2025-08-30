Letters: Sport is supposed to enhance health, not endanger it

The fact that these games will take place in Las Vegas is fitting as the competitors will be gambling on their future good health. Sport is supposed to enhance health, not endanger it.

Bernard Walker, Mount Maunganui.

A fatter New Zealand

Newmarket School principal Wendy Kofoed may not need to worry about the opening of another McDonald’s near her school.

Rather than being a genuinely caring human, she may just have to be philosophical about it all.

We are already in the top five of the most obese nations in the Western world and the opening of another fast-food outlet in Auckland is simply in line with the opening of many others to come. Nutritionally empty food promotion is on the rise, on television (McDonald’s and KFC ads), on the front counters of dairies (lollies and chocolates) and in supermarket check-out lanes. It is all legal too.

But don’t worry, Newmarket, Taupō’s new McDonald’s is opening soon as well, so you are not alone. Bring on a fatter New Zealand!

René Blezer, Taupō.

Bagpipes on the farm

The story, “Farmer revs up dogs with the bagpipes”, about young trainee farmer Jack Boon was a wonderful read (August 24).

His love of farming, and the positive attitude he has towards learning and growing his skills is admirable and will certainly set him up for success in his chosen career.

The photo of Jack in his kilt, with his bagpipes, surrounded by the working dogs was lovely. And for him to play the pipes “to get the dogs excited for the day ahead, because they’re the hardest workers” is a very special touch.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Government priorities

This coalition Government’s No 1 priority seems to be to pass as much legislation as soon as humanly possible to appease its wealthy backers without thinking through the consequences.

It does not require a genius to realise that inhabitants of our phantom tower blocks next to our diamond-studded rail hubs need to go to school somewhere by train. Sadly, it appears that our burgeoning, PR spin doctors are now beginning to believe their own illusory spin?

Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

Investment workarounds

The Business Investment Visa and legislation to permit non-residents to buy property in NZ is a clear message that this Government would sell their own grandmothers.

Despite all the proposed checks and balances these investors didn’t make their money being dumb and will find their way around any roadblocks. The Immigration Minister surely must be aware that in her own electorate businesses big and small have passed into the hands of people who were not born in this country.

It would seem that overseas investors have already executed workarounds and have been investing here for years. Despite these investments the economy is at a standstill. Could the coalition explain to me how this legislation will help me buy a tomato that sells for nearly $16/kg and steak for over $40?

Reg Dempster, Albany.