Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Letters: Sorry Shane, NZ might not be ready for the nuclear option

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Shane Jones says NZ First is backing the idea of a nuclear power plant in New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

Shane Jones says NZ First is backing the idea of a nuclear power plant in New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

Letters to the Editor

Nuclear not the safest option

What a strange man Shane Jones is.

One has to wonder where he has been over the past few decades as he preaches from a Muldoon-like pulpit on the want to build a nuclear power plant in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Well, Shane, that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save