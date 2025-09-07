Advertisement
Letters: Sir John Key and Helen Clark did right thing attending China parade

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Former New Zealand Prime Ministers Helen Clark and John Key greet Chinese Premier Xi Jinping at a military parade commemorating 80 years since the end of the eight-year Japanese invasion of China in 1937.

Letters to the Editor

Contrary to those who believe otherwise, I applaud Helen Clark and Sir John Key for attending the Chinese parades etc celebrating 80 years since the end of World War II.

Both of the ex-PMs were invited. And China is a nation with whom we have enjoyed a long and

