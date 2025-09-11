Advertisement
Letters to the Editor
Letters: Shane Jones is right, we should renationalise the power sector

Is NZ First MP Shane Jones right to call for the power sector to be renationalised? Photo / Mark Mitchell

Shane Jones is right about the power sector

For once, Shane Jones is right, the power gentailers have no interest in this country’s energy resilience, nor the climate. The answer is to renationalise our power sector, so we can plan for overall need, not be driven by private greed.

