Let’s hope the next government has the courage to renationalise this vital strategic sector so we can plan and build for the good of the country.

Jeff Hayward, Auckland.

Beginning of a change?

I can hardly believe I’m writing this. I agree with Shane Jones. Some things are fundamentally a “public good” and must have public oversight and perhaps even public control. Think reasonably priced power, potable water, sewage disposal, internet access, breathable air, a dry roof, clothes on my back, food in my mouth, education designed for our multi-national population and health and wellness for all.

Too much to ask? Too much for local and national governments to provide? An aspirational impossibility or the beginning of a change suggested in Shane Jones’ memorandum to his boss?

Nigel Meek, Raglan.

The right move

I have always been to the right side of politics. With this, my more sensible thinking, however, has always been that electricity and water supplies should remain in public ownership, and not be open to private capital market manipulation.

It seems now, with important industrial plants being shut down due to the cost of electricity, that we are at the crossroads in this regard.

In retrospect, it seems that it was totally unwise to privatise electricity generation and supply. A sensible decision would be to bring this back into governmental ownership. The best brains in the country should be asked how they would go about achieving such an aim, and so influence a better economic outcome for New Zealand.

Dr Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.

Power for the people

Shane Jones correctly describes the supply of electricity as a public good. Power prices are a problem for many households and market manipulation by some companies has crippled some industries.

There is only one solution that guarantees fair pricing and that is for the Government to buy back the parts of the generation and distribution assets that it doesn’t already own.

Bob van Ruyssevelt, Glendene.

In search of a solution

Simon Wilson (Sept 10) has tried yet again to explain to us the pros and cons of higher housing versus urban sprawl over productive farming areas.

The photo of Joni Mitchell, the author of the emotional words “They paved paradise and put up a parking lot”, is why a lot of us don’t want ugly multi-storey buildings shading everyone!

However, we don’t want urban sprawl either, so what to do?

A solution could be for council planning to insist all multi-storey buildings don’t shade others and are attractive and interesting to look at, architecturally designed and functional.

I was at the same North Shore candidate meeting as Simon and was frustrated that no one mentioned the fact that anthropogenic climate change is the most important problem facing us, so I left feeling, “Where are our leaders?”

Dennis Worley, Birkenhead.

Thanks, Simon

Hundreds of Aucklanders have been turning out on these cold nights to attend public meetings to find out what exactly is planned for our city.

The speakers - politicians and councillors - are those who are paid to know the facts. Their job was to point out the falsity of rumours, such as that the proposed 800-metre distance from residences to train stations is a line drawn on a map with no regard to terrain. Another rumour is that 2 million homes are planned for the city. But the speakers didn’t point out that these rumours are rubbish, and, as a result, reinforced people’s fears.

We can only be grateful to Herald journalist Simon Wilson for telling us what’s fact and what’s not.

Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.

Ban boxkicking

Boxkicking blind from one’s own quarter, in fact from anywhere on the field, should be banned in rugby union. It more often than not gifts the opposition with an attacking opportunity and more often than not loses territory rather than gains it.

The fullback who has peripheral vision of the playing field not only knows where to kick but has time to kick it long and hard, either out or well down the paddock, giving his defence players respite from prolonged attacks and time to regather.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.