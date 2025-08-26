Let’s leave sporting decisions to the humans

There are many Aucklanders who still remember the “hand of Purvis” that ended the great Auckland Ranfurly Shield era. Many a Welshman still recalls Andy Haden jumping out of the lineout and I think Maradona’s “hand of god” goal is probably part of the English history curriculum. These events are what make sport great and what the TMO has killed. Well, almost. Just ask any Warriors fan about the bunker.

Players are human, referees are human, sport is human. Let’s remove the robots from the game and return to what makes sport so great.

It’s the small decisions that often shape a game and lead to endless debates and result in it being talked about for the ages.

The sanitisation of the controversies in sports has ended the conversations, not to mention the flow of the game.

Kent Millar, Blockhouse Bay.

Power security

Transpower’s James Kilty was not entirely correct when he stated (August 25) that the power system was in good shape from heavy rain around the hydro lakes.

Inflows may improve but on August 25 the national hydro storage was down to 72% of average, Lake Tekapo was even lower than at its lowest point in the 2024 dry winter, and Lakes Manapōuri and Te Anau were at the bottom of their normal operating ranges after the lowest July rainfall at Manapōuri since 1973. In the previous week, electricity wholesale spot prices were frequently more than $200/MWh.

Also, while Kilty stated his pleasure at the present coal availability for security of supply, he made no mention of the resulting economic impact of coal-fired expensive electricity. Transpower should be making a call now to the main political parties, asking for a declaration of their long-term policies for low-price electricity in dry years. Low hydro inflows won’t be offset by new wind and solar developments because nobody is going to overbuild generating plant beyond what is needed for meeting power demands in normal hydrological years.

Earl Bardsley, Research Associate, University of Waikato.

Help for young women

Yet another woman has been charged after the discovery of the body of a newborn in a public place.

The shame, fear and desperation that some women experience when their pregnancy is disapproved of or unsupported is a dismal reflection on our society. But instead of asking why we are failing these women, and how we can better care for them, we prosecute them and expose them to wider condemnation.

It’s easy to weep for a dead baby, but we also need to improve the lot of pregnant women and new mothers. Without that, nothing changes.

Andrea Dawe, Sandringham.

Impact of conflict

It wasn’t an intelligent decision from Hamas to kill nearly 1200 Israelis on October 7, 2023.

Nevertheless, does this give enough reason for nearly two years of retaliation, the bombing of around 90% of all civilian dwellings and preventing starving kids from receiving food?

Rene Blezer, Taupō.

Say what?

Kia ora, Māori language is sew confusing that I am knot surprised that the minister has put fourth an idea that will make learning how too reed easier four knew entrance. Hour children mite find it sew much easier in they’re lessens, if they only have to here and ewes won language.

Jenny Senior, Waipawa.

Speed bump battle

Can 20-year-old law student Sean O’Loughlin, who triumphed over Auckland Transport in court with a judge ruling the installation of speed bumps and a raised crossing was unlawful, now file for all the rest of the speed bumps and raised crossings installed by AT in Auckland?

Go Sean.

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

Good on Black Ferns

What a great start to the Women’s Rugby World Cup by the Black Ferns, beating Spain 54-8.

Maybe the Black Ferns could give the All Blacks a few pointers.

Lesley Baillie, Milford.

Boring Boks

It would seem the Springboks’ master plan is to keep the opposition down in their own territory and milk penalties for all they’re worth, which seems to work for the World Cup champions. But boy, does it make for some boring rugby.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.