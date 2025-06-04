Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Road-cone hotline is just a trivial crowd-pleaser

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

If you don't like road cones you can call the road-cone hotline. Photo / Dean Purcell

If you don't like road cones you can call the road-cone hotline. Photo / Dean Purcell

Letters to the Editor

Road-cone hotline a trivial crowd-pleaser

The Government has announced a road-cone hotline to report excessive use them.

I thought the plan was for a smaller, not bigger government.

I have seen no costings for the establishment of this trivial crowd-pleaser.

My only thought is exactly the same as a recent

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand