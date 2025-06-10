Advertising executive Vaughn Davis wonders why state-funded Radio NZ doesn’t offer the same populist fodder as commercial radio.

Amid the arts, international news and science podcasts, where’s the listening material for the ordinary bloke, he laments.

That is precisely its remit, to offer an intelligent alternative to commercial radio. We are already saturated with opinionated populism on talkback radio and pop music stations.

We only have RNZ left as a welcome respite from commercial radio and TV. Forcing the commercial route on this last holdout would be a big loss to society and good broadcasting.

The transfer of good information and reason is important for democracy to survive.

RNZ is a national treasure and performs a much-needed information-rich service. Hands off, please.

Jeff Hayward, Auckland.

Too many days off

The week before last, our grandson’s school had a teacher-only day. Short week. Last week, they had King’s Birthday. Short week. This week, they have had a “curriculum” day. Short week. Next week, Matariki. Short week. The week after that are school holidays.

Public holidays, okay. However, the number of teacher-only days and now the appearance of a “curriculum” day, it is over the top.

Teacher-only days are a burden for most parents, and now, we have the appearance of yet another day parents are expected to take time off work for.

What on earth is going on or happening within the education system? Are the children no longer the number one priority?

Graham Hansen, Howick.

Praise for Greta

My estimation of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has risen enormously after she put her life on the line by joining a courageous attempt to break the illegal and immoral Israeli humanitarian blockade of Gaza – resulting now, it appears, in her capture and detention by Israeli forces.

The climate strike movement she founded may have been seen as a comfortable middle-class distraction and potentially even an irritant for many who had to deal with its occasional disruptions.

Now, though, we must applaud Thunberg’s perilous actions through non-violently challenging one of the most brutal and medieval sieges of modern times.

Perhaps it may even inspire an overwhelming wave of “School Strikes for Gaza” – after all, it is the innocent children of Gaza that have suffered most – to finally shame governments across the world to sever all military and economic ties with Israel, the only way to stop the appalling carnage being inflicted by that country.

Gehan Gunasekara, Stonefields.

Real solutions, not fines

I was impressed with the reader who wrote to Mary Holm (June 7), especially that he or she manages to give away $100 a fortnight to charity. I am a retiree myself and have a reasonably comfortable life on super (I wish I were as generous). Most of us (not all) seniors have fewer expenses – no mortgage or rent, no children to support, and no work-related expenses like clothing and transportation.

On the other hand, I agree with the former Children’s Commissioner that we tend to look after our seniors (the deserving beneficiaries) better than our children. The other welfare beneficiaries (the “non-deserving”) receive significantly less support despite having higher expenses. This has ramifications, like problems with school attendance. David Seymour should consider real solutions to these problems instead of fines of up to $3000 for those who can least afford to pay.

Kushlan Sugathapala, Epsom.

Trouble in the US

It appears that the United States is going down the same tyrannical route as the other so-called major powers. Whenever there is discontent, the initial response is to use overwhelming means to crush the dissent and detain participants.

At least the US has not (so far) stooped to mass imprisonment without trial, but in all other respects, it seems hell-bent on emasculating democracy.

Ian Doube, Rotorua.