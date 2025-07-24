Letters: Political interference in commodity prices is never a good look

Trump-like economic interventions such as tariffs will eventually end badly for domestic consumers.

Bruce Eliott, St Heliers.

NCEA concerns

The recent Government briefing highlighting significant concerns about the credibility of NCEA is yet another damning indictment of our education system. However, just as disturbing is Erica Stanford’s comment about the confusion among parents about how NCEA works and that “parents struggle to guide their children on the right pathways”.

Taking a quick look at some of the subjects’ explanatory notes on the NCEA website, one is confronted with what amounts to a word salad that would confound a lawyer. No wonder parents are confused. This should not be the case.

Students and parents should be able to understand what is going on with their children’s education. This would ensure parents have consistent lines of communication with teachers and are aware of their child’s progress, challenges and needs. Parents and teachers need to work together to achieve this. A strong partnership between both parties benefits everyone but this will not be achieved if parents don’t know what is going on.

Bernard Walker, Mt Maunganui.

Auckland’s troubles

Your correspondent Gary Hollis (letters, July 24) sees a glimmer of hope from Chris Luxon and Simeon Brown as Auckland MPs, regarding the preservation of what’s left of Auckland’s once-pristine suburbs.

Unfortunately, the destruction of these suburbs is being driven by their colleague Chris Bishop (from Lower Hutt), and Luxon and Brown, together with the Government’s other Auckland MPs, have been noticeably silent about it.

Perhaps it is time they stood up for Auckland and restrained him?

John Burns, Mt Eden.

Transgender sport

How very sensible that the Government has told Sport NZ to abandon its transgender guidelines even for community sport. Where males identifying as females competed in female sports, this not only compromised fair competition, but was at times very dangerous. Fair and equal competition in New Zealand must always be the accepted benchmark.

Dr Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.