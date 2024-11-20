Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: PM must show leadership on Treaty bill; what voters really want Government to focus on

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
'Should Prime Minister Christopher Luxon kill the Bill now or endure six months of divisive discussion?' Photo / Mark Mitchell

'Should Prime Minister Christopher Luxon kill the Bill now or endure six months of divisive discussion?' Photo / Mark Mitchell

PM needs to show some leadership

When electors voted for MMP to give a voice to the many who did not find either of the dominant major parties catering for them, none envisaged a situation, as at present, where a minor party would demand and receive the influence that the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand