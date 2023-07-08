Letters: Plastic hypocrisy, arming shop owners and banning gang patches

No one should be subject to violence or death just because they own a small retail business. Photo / Raphael Franks

Letter of the week: Time for law to arm shop owners

The recent continuing use of violent force against small business owners is deplorable. It is now obvious that the use of fog cannons is next to useless against violent force and that new legislation is needed to enable shop owners to return violence with violence to these young criminals, if necessary by using firearms in retaliation. No one should be subject to violence or death just because they own a small retail business which opens seven days and they cannot afford to employ private security during business hours. These young criminals will think twice before attempting theft and robbery if there is a strong possibility that they may be harmed, and may not be successful in a robbery. It is surprising that in an election year no politician has had the gumption to provide a real answer for small business owners. The problem is not going away so when is the Government going to change laws on this subject to arm shop owners, or do we need to suffer more violence and deaths before the politicians wake up and do something?

Bruce Woodley, Auckland

Equating hard work with wealth far off mark

Gary Carter (Letters, July 2) thinks Chloe Swarbrick is naive about the work ethic, but displays his own naivety by stating that hard work equals wealth. As Swarbrick pointed out, and as many others can attest, someone could work hard their entire life and have nothing to show for it, never getting that wealth they would be entitled to if the equality held. It’s not just the wage slaves either. There are the people who take the risk of going into business for themselves, who work hard at it, but the risks never actually pay off (that’s what makes them “risks” — the element of randomness). The work ethic is part of obtaining wealth, and children with parents who have a good work ethic have an advantage when it comes to learning that (assuming they can see that having it pays off). But to claim that poor people are lazy (which equating hard work with wealth is logically equivalent to) does a disservice to so many hardworking people it’s not funny.

Morgan L. Owens, Manurewa

Shane Te Pou label

It’s always amusing to see Shane Te Pou described as a former Labour Party activist.

Jane Livingstone, Auckland

Fears on talkback

I gather Heather du Plessis-Allan sat in court and heard all the fervent pleas in mitigation presented to the judge in those cases she criticised? Ditto the cultural reports they would have had to consider. I’m not surprised people are angry, but you have to ask why. How many times when youth crime is mentioned on the news do we see that same footage of a car being driven through that mall with a coterie of children in its wake? As for her angry or worried callers on talkback, how many of them with hand on heart could declare that if they, or one of their family, were up on a charge they wouldn’t get the best lawyer they could afford? In regard to the police getting frustrated with the courts, I reckon it is only equalled by the frustration they are feeling with a lot of our fellow countrymen who stupidly buy “bargain” items on the Facebook market site from someone who is only a first name and bank account number. Then, when the item doesn’t arrive, go to the police to sort out their gullibility by way of a production order, thus tying up yet another officer who could be out and about allaying people’s fears.

John Capener, Kawerau

Turn it off

It’s probably just me, but I find it infuriating that in a week when the world registers its hottest day, I see people sitting in their cars with the engine idling, spewing out carbon monoxide, oblivious to the fact that we have a problem. In London there’s a $40 fine (but hardly anyone is prosecuted). Come on Aucklanders, turn it off.

Ashley Smout, Grey Lynn

Plastic hypocrisy

Last week in New Zealand, new regulations came into force banning single use plastic bags, plastic plates, bowls and cutlery. Great news, I thought, as we all know the damage plastic is doing to our land, rivers and oceans. It is also well known that microplastics have entered the food chain. Also announced last week by the Ministry of Education, synthetic carpet would be put into 600 rural schools. To carpet the average home in synthetic carpet amounts to about 22,000 plastic bags per house. If the schools are roughly a similar size, we are talking about 13,200,000 plastic bags. Isn’t it about time we looked at banning synthetic carpets as well?

Andrew Nicholls, Taihape

Great care

I recently had a misfortunate event that needed hospital treatment for a hand injury. I was admitted for day surgery at Middlemore Hospital. I was dreading the experience from all the bad media attention that the hospitals have been receiving. I cannot speak highly enough of the staff, from the overcrowded ED department to the doctors, surgeon and theatre staff. My special thanks must go the nurses. They do not stop, on the go all the time. Just the small things go a long way. The genuine caring and especially the smiles. Thank you to you all.

Miles Hayward, Beachlands

Back off

Surely the Government has more important things to do than take over parental responsibility for their child’s use of electronic devices.

Derek Paterson, Sunnyhills

Gang patches

National’s proposed law banning gang patches and gang gatherings does not go far enough. The new law should ban all advertising by any criminal organisation. That would include gang jackets, vests, shirts, clothing, signs on gang headquarters, social media posts, websites and any other attempt to advertise any criminal organisation. Once confiscated, all criminal advertising material should be publicly destroyed. All assets of any criminal organisation should be subject to confiscation once an organisation has been deemed by the courts to be a criminal organisation. It is silly to waste time and effort locking up gang members. It is better to confiscate their gang jackets, motorcycles, and assets. Get rid of gangs by striking at their financial base. Getting rid of gangs should earn money for the taxpayer.

John Caldwell, Howick

Give us a say

With the recent catastrophic impact of slash on various areas of New Zealand who actually decides if these Overseas Investment Office sales of farms for conversion to forestry are in New Zealanders’ best long-term interests? There should be the opportunity for New Zealanders to comment on these sales prior to the decision being made.

Bruce Tubb, Devonport








