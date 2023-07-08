Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Plastic hypocrisy, arming shop owners and banning gang patches

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
No one should be subject to violence or death just because they own a small retail business. Photo / Raphael Franks

No one should be subject to violence or death just because they own a small retail business. Photo / Raphael Franks

Letter of the week: Time for law to arm shop owners

The recent continuing use of violent force against small business owners is deplorable. It is now obvious that the use of fog cannons is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand