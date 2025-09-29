A real test for peace would be if Hamas took the initiative and agreed to and did release the hostages, and if Israel would then cease their actions. That would make things interesting.

If Israel continued their actions, then my support would reverse.

Gillman Rae, Cornwallis.

But not for me

The Government does not speak for me, or for the millions of other New Zealanders who, I’m sure, are devastated and appalled at the announcement by Winston Peters that we, as a nation, are not going to recognise Palestine as a state.

Yes, I know about what Hamas did, but that is no justification for Israel to murder thousands of innocent people, including children, destroy their homes, and block their access to food, so that many are on the brink of starvation.

Ordinary people like us are living in hell.

America and others who are sending arms to Israel are complicit in this situation.

I hope the majority of nations that support Palestine can come to its rescue.

Lucy Lamb, Royal Oak.

Proud of our Government

I am so proud of our Government for refusing to go along with the crowd in recognising a Palestinian state, for two reasons.

First, Hamas could have stopped the war many months ago by releasing all the Israeli hostages and disarming.

Secondly, it is self-evident that Hamas is prepared to sacrifice Gazans in order to win their propaganda war.

There is absolutely nothing for New Zealand to gain by giving de facto recognition to Hamas. To do so legitimises their dreadful tactics and informs other terrorist groups how to win.

Stephen Hirst, Hamilton.

But I’m ashamed

Last week I watched Jacinda Ardern being interviewed by one of the world’s most famous satirists, Jon Stewart.

She held firm about issues she cared about, like the Christchurch Call. She showed moral clarity and that she was no one’s fool. I felt proud to be a New Zealander.

On Saturday, I was ashamed to be a New Zealander. I heard weasel words from Winston Peters and Christopher Luxon on their refusal to recognise Palestine. What happened to New Zealand’s previously principled stands on international affairs?

I am particularly disappointed in our Prime Minister, who has not toed the centrist line I would have expected but is instead giving in to the deeply conservative views of Winston Peters and David Seymour.

However, I am grateful that our cousins in Australia, led by Anthony Albanese, are doing the right thing.

Maureen Jansen, Stanmore Bay.

Oustandingly correct

In what was a courageous and outstandingly correct decision, it was gratifying to see New Zealand at the United Nations, while accepting that Palestinian statehood as inevitable, decided to go its own way diplomatically in not yet being ready to recognise Palestinian statehood.

With Hamas still holding hostages, and only knowing hatred, and with Israel defying international law with its aggression, New Zealand correctly says it does not believe the present situation can achieve a two-state solution.

New Zealand must keep to its position, where widespread violence has to cease, and aid must be allowed to flow freely, before Palestine can be formally recognised.

Dr Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.

Come again?

David Seymour, when your closest allies - Canada, UK, Australia - and 147 other nations recognise a Palestinian State, that does not make your policy independent, it makes it isolationist.

Winston Peters, asking the Palestinian people - let’s leave Hamas out of this - to arrange national democratic elections for their state to be recognised as a valid political entity, while being bombed out of existence, is, tragically, intellectually and morally nonsensical.

Christopher Luxon - come again? You’ll recognise “the time will be right” when? You want a nation with 60,000 dead and more dying by the day to show a commitment to non-violence? Where is Israel’s commitment to non-violence?

Recognising Palestinian statehood was about the only meaningful step New Zealand could have taken to impact Israel’s actions.

Lori Dale, Ōpōtiki.