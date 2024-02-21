Voyager 2023 media awards
Letters: Pet ownership requires responsibility; churlish reaction to Grant Robertson’s retirement from politics

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Grant Robertson announces his retirement from politics. He will become vice chancellor at Otago University. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Step up to own a pet

Craig Hobbs, director of regulatory services at Auckland Council, has hit the nail on the head (NZ Herald, Feb 20). Irresponsible people who do not neuter their pets, and keep them in poor conditions and unsocialised, need to step up.

