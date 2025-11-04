Letters: People need to take threat of measles seriously

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

Think of the cyclists

As an enthusiastic supporter and frequent user of cycle lanes, I sometimes wonder whether the AT folks who plan and design them actually hate cyclists.

The new Great North Rd lane, from Newton Rd to Grey Lynn, is unfinished, but the route is plain to see. It’s a tortuous, bumpy obstacle course that endangers cyclists, pedestrians and bus-stop users alike. It makes life harder for all and easier for none. I will continue to ride on the road. I presume such idiocy is repeated elsewhere.

Lanes protected by concrete dividers (as in Nelson St and the northern end of St Lukes Rd) avoid most of these problems and would cost much less. No wonder the ludicrously over-spec Meola Rd cycle path (which I use often) angers drivers who have to stop when a bus does.

If the designs are calculated to excite motorists’ animosity towards cyclists, they are doing the job perfectly.

Peter Calder, Westmere.

Roots of Empathy

The helplessness in the face of deteriorating classroom behaviour by children that a teacher recently wrote about is not the case everywhere, and is certainly not something that we are helpless to do something about.

The Canadian primary-age classroom programme Roots of Empathy, which Helen Clark launched here in 2007 when she was Prime Minister, is delivered in many classrooms in New Zealand. This consists of empathy classes delivered throughout the school year by specially trained empathy teachers. It is a worldwide programme and has been subject to research for many years, which clearly shows that children who go through this programme have considerably better outcomes socially and academically and in a number of other metrics, not to mention decreased school bullying, etc. The result of this is healthier, more functional classrooms, children, communities and adults going forward into our future.

Roots of Empathy is no longer government-funded and relies on volunteer time and charitable funding, as well as schools willing to adopt it into their curriculum. I was lucky enough to sit in on a Roots of Empathy class in Murrays Bay Primary School and, frankly, the magic was high! The children were the polar opposite of “screaming and boisterous” by a very long way. They were attentive, engaged, sensitive and enthusiastic. Their excitement was very palpable, but so was their emotional control and awareness outside themselves. The significance and value of these empathy classes was transparent.

Gail Varga, Tutukākā.

Mystery visit

Many people would like to know what the Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel was doing in New Zealand over Labour Weekend. Was she here to thank New Zealand for not recognising the State of Palestine, or was it anything to do with the fact that thousands of Kiwis do not support Israel’s actions in Gaza?

The fact that she met with Brian Tamaki should be of interest.

Whatever the reasons for her presence here, surely it is the right of the New Zealand people to know.

Sue Rawson, Pāpāmoa Beach.

On a collision course

The back of the bus in the Herald’s full colour picture on page A5 (Nov 2) is emblazoned with the AT logo and the simple statement, “Mission electric”. This is our future, so we are told.

The two signs on the face of the Constellation Drive overpass - “Authorised vehicles only” and “2.6m” with a very obvious downward arrow - speak to an entirely different future and beg a long list of questions about road transport signage rules, protocols around contracted buses from other providers, familiarisation training of bus drivers about new routes and prevalent hazards, and even a fundamental understanding of both the English curriculum and maths curriculum.

Plenty of work for the people and capability teams and the health and safety teams of several organisations, including NZTA, AT, Fire and Emergency NZ, Ritchies Transport and NZ Police, to name a few.

Nigel Meek, Raglan.