Letters: Oppenheimer, abolishing prisons, and missing captains

Light Rail’s $33m buy an outrage

Whilst the Labour Government have been briefing state organisations to control their spending, we have two examples in the last few days that taxpayers’ money is still being recklessly wasted. On Friday, the NZ Herald reported that the Auckland Light Rail Group have purchased a building for $33 million. The Herald mentions that no business case has been developed, no preferred route has been decided or whether it be above ground or below. National has long since stated this grandiose project will be cancelled if elected. Why purchase a building that will not be needed?

If this was not startling enough, in Saturday’s Business Herald, there are advertisements placed by a recruitment agency for eight executive positions for the Three Waters entity for Auckland. There is large-scale opposition to Three Waters by the majority of local councils and National has also stated this Government-mandated policy will be cancelled. In the period prior to the election, it is obvious that CVs, interviews, selection processes and appointments cannot be completed in the less than the five weeks available. Why commit to these recruitment costs?

With political polls pointing to a change of government, this is reckless spending and wastage of taxpayers’ money. It also shows the respective decision-makers in the two projects’ utter contempt for the Minister of Finance and his objective to control unnecessary spending. The tail is wagging the dog here. Congratulations to the Herald for making us aware of this.

David Hallet, Mount Maunganui.





Health fixes not so simple

The Labour Government is accused of failing to deliver, no excuses allowed. While those in business can expect across-the-board deregulation from National/Act — they have practically purchased it — declining outcomes in the public sector are not so easily fixed. Health especially is an area that has suffered decades of underinvestment.

We now have a desperate need for more doctors, nurses, technicians, training programmes and extra funding for Pharmac, cancer treatments in particular.

This shortfall especially bothers the “haves” as even private health cover doesn’t help much. With an increasing and ageing population, the Ministry of Health needs a lot more money. And the answer is economies and efficiencies? Targeting dubious revenue sources? Surely not tax cuts.

The “have-nots” (much more than the “squeezed middle”) need more cash in their pockets, yes. But the state of our public services, and our broken roads, and our social housing supply, can only be remedied by reliable revenue — more, not less taxes from those who can afford it. Like in Scandinavia; high taxes benefit the whole society through a better-functioning public sector.

B. Darragh, Auckland Central.





Strain of missing skippers

What a concerning coincidence that both the All Blacks and the Warriors were missing their captains for their crucial matches last weekend.

Also unusual is that they were both ruled out for strain injuries and neither were caused while on the field of play.

Colleen Wright, Botany Downs.





Abolishing prisons not answer

Te Pati Maori’s proposal to abolish prisons may face challenges in gaining any electoral support at all because it overlooks the fundamental principle of accountability for criminal actions, which applies universally, regardless of race. Instead of prison abolition, a more practical approach to reducing Maori imprisonment rates should focus on addressing root causes through investments in education, employment, mental health, and addiction treatment programmes within Maori communities.

Alan Walker, St Heliers.





No such thing as free parking

In the American city where I have just spent the past year, there is no parking allowed on busy inner-city roadways designated for driving. Not so in Auckland. Driving lanes do double duty as parking lots. That car in the lane ahead of you is parked. Or, you have to take turns with opposing traffic to straddle the centre line.

In some commercial areas, parking may be needed. But it doesn’t have to be free. Paid parking provides useful funding. More importantly, it makes drivers think twice about how long they leave their car in that space. There is no such thing as “free parking”.

Barb Callaghan, Kohimarama.





Beaudy just the best

To my mind the best player on the park for the French was Beauden Barrett. He gave them an endless supply of quality possession which meant the All Blacks weren’t able to unleash their potent backline, thus giving the French a well deserved victory.

L. Mallon, Te Atatu.





Te Whatu Ora not so healthy

It is alarming but not surprising that Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand’s own audit found among other things, “significant deficiencies” concerning procedures for hiring contractors (NZ Herald, September 5). This finding appears to be symptomatic of other failings and does not inspire confidence that the restructuring of the health system is going to achieve what was promised.

In an opinion piece written in April, clinical neurophysiologist Dr Richard Frith warned that the reforms were politically-driven rather than aimed at the provision of good healthcare.

What currently appears to be missing in the equation is the articulation of the steps necessary to resolve the inequities and other problems in the health system.

Glennys Adams, Oneroa.





Abolishing prisons? Yeah, right

I can imagine the collective eye-rolling of law-abiding New Zealanders on hearing the announcement by Rawiri Waititi, co-leader of Te Pati Maori, that they’ve launched a “revolutionary plan to reform the justice system in Aotearoa” that would abolish prisons by 2040.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.





Nats not credible on housing

The Nats are going to fix housing, says Chris Bishop. What a joke. National denied a housing crisis existed and sold state houses when in power! More propaganda from the Tories that Kiwis are actually believing.

Rex Head, Papatoetoe.





Oppenheimer not full story

I had misgivings about seeing the Oppenheimer movie. The terrifying lead-up to the first use of the atomic bomb was vividly portrayed. However, not only does the movie not show the fearful impact of the bomb on its Japanese victims, but the second bomb on Nagasaki is hardly mentioned. There is no reference to the issue of radiation and its impact on New Mexico where the bomb was first tested, let alone to atmospheric testing in the Pacific.

This parallels the US suppression of information which persisted for decades as newsreel films of the attacks and their horrific aftermath were buried in the Pentagon. The grainy documentary Hiroshima-Nagasaki 1945, replete with images of shadows of people burned into walls and kilometres of razed buildings emerged 25 years late. At only 16 minutes long and with a simple factual commentary, it made a lasting impact on this viewer.

The narrative that the dropping of the bomb was justified by the “ending of the war” persists against compelling historical evidence that the Japanese were ready to surrender on condition of retaining their Emperor. Key US military figures including General Eisenhower agreed that the bomb was militarily unnecessary.

Maire Leadbeater, Mt Albert.





A Giant Leap Backwards

Election slogans Get Our Country Back on Track and Let’s Take Back Our Country seem eerily familiar. A few years ago, A Giant Leap Backwards was a central policy plank of the McGillicuddy Serious Party.

Keith Woodley, Pūkorokoro.





It’s the climate, stupid

Is National dangerous to working people, as the CTU ad claims? This must be seen in the larger context that climate change is the most important challenge facing New Zealand (and the world). But National (and Labour) knows that their insultingly named “squeezed middle” is terrified at the knowledge that only massive change in our society will address climate change and a workable future adequately. So National portrays itself as empty-headed desperadoes to cater to that terror. Add to that the light-headed fantasies of te pati Seymour, and even Labour pandering to the desperation by hiding aspiration. We can easily see a dangerous cocktail of desperations with uncertain outcomes.

Richard Keller, Wellington.





Short & sweet

Not good enough

A little tired of the “we can learn from this” statement after a loss (please don’t let me use " learnings”, the ridiculous modern term). You just didn’t play well enough!

Hamish Walsh, Devonport.





Losing streak

To lose one candidate, Mr Seymour, may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose two looks like carelessness. To continue to lose them looks like you can only attract the severely misguided and the desperate.

Gavin Kay, Epsom.





Key lessons

I see Sir John Key has criticised National’s plan to tax foreign buyers of homes worth over $2m. Doubt if we will see Chris Luxon saying that he won’t be lectured on the subject.

Mike Crosby, Papakura.





Razor to the rescue

The rest of the rugby world has caught up with our All Blacks, but no team has managed to read or handle the Crusaders in recent years. Are we going to regret France 2023 or do something radical — discard Fozzie, and bring in Razor Robertson?

Glenn Forsyth, Rangatira Park.





Gods and monsters

I am told that God created mankind in His own image. I now learn mankind created Artificial Intelligence in our own image. Can we assume that AI will soon create Gods in its own image? If so, perhaps they will do a better job.

Gerald Payman, Mt Albert.











