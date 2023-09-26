Letters: On the election, political coalitions - and Eddie Jones

Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon... who will be PM after the election? Photo / Mark Mitchell

New Zealand politics definitely could do with a centrist party that could work effectively with either the left or the right as required. In Germany (under MMP), this has worked well in moderating policy swings. However, this concept is based on the long-standing and religiously adhered-to convention of the minor party entering into a genuine attempt to form a government with the party which has won the majority vote. Only if this fails will alternatives then be canvassed. In New Zealand, we have the regrettable history of NZ First (in 2017) running a kind of two-way auction and taking over the process without any consideration for the constituency vote. As a result, the party is no longer considered centrist, but more a radical maverick by many.

Lucas Bonne, Unsworth Heights.

Going bananas

The present race by various political parties to outdo each other with amazing offers for the future reminds me of the time when the primary school our daughters attended decided to teach the students about the voting system. Parties were formed, leaders elected and campaigning began. Voting took place in student-constructed booths. Of course, there was a winning party. The offer that seduced the voters? Free bananas for everyone for a year!

Linley Jones, Half Moon Bay.

Zero idea

People who do not like the speed limit being reduced from 100km/h to 80km/h should realise this is just the start. The Government campaign is called “Road to Zero”. If road deaths do not reduce at 80km/h, the speed limit will obviously be reduced more and more until there are zero road deaths. In a notable recent advertisement by the Road to Zero campaign, pedestrians were trying to hold a conversation across a busy road. What speed limit would we need to enable this to happen?

John Robertson, Pāpāmoa Beach.

Road safety

There has been a lot of talk about excessive traffic management in place, too many road cones, too many temporary speed limits etc. Blame has been pointed at policies, councils and government agencies. However, there has been little talk of the people who are the most responsible - the motorists. Many of the contractors in the industry take health and safety very seriously. It is not acceptable for anyone to be injured at work. However, despite their best efforts, people are still being injured; people still die. Why? Because how can you guarantee the safety of your workers when you can’t control the behaviour of the motorists driving past your site? If motorists slowed down and took safety seriously, we would likely require much less traffic management to safely get the job done.

Nigel Owen, Hamilton.

Who cares?

Is National’s tax plan what Matthew Hooton called a cynical con? Who cares? We just want our tax cuts. Will foreign buyers push up house prices, inflation and mortgage rates? Who cares, we just want our tax cuts. Will people with incomes above $180,000 benefit more from the tax plan than those below the “squeezed middle”? Who cares, we just want our tax cuts. Will more roads mean more cars, more emissions and even worse climate events? Who cares, we just want our tax cuts.

Warren Drake, Ōrākei.

Power-sharing

Come the election, it is party time - third-party time. There has, for the first time, been something of a tectonic voting shift. It seems the two largest political parties will both lose a significant part of their traditional share - and lion’s share - of the votes cast. Smaller third parties will be the beneficiaries of this vote redistribution. Power-sharing will be necessary on an unprecedented scale and will pose enormous new and different challenges for our political leaders. The likelihood of cross-bench multi-party Parliamentary legislation negotiations is a very real possibility. This election’s public debates must include clear and unequivocal declarations from all parties of their likely political allegiances when the election results are finalised.

Larry N. Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

Peters’ principles

Anyone tempted to vote for Winston Peters should be reminded of something James Shaw said near the end of the previous term. New Zealand First had just stymied the coalition’s attempt to introduce the electric vehicles rebate. “They basically killed it off at the last minute after the public service wasted two years of effort,” Shaw told Mike Hosking. “That’s a familiar pattern.” Peters enjoys elections more than governing. He doesn’t bother with the hard work of detailed policy development - he lets more diligent people do it all before he pulls the rug for reasons he could have honestly declared at the beginning.

John Roughan, Campbells Bay.

Water, everywhere

Neil Anderson (NZ Herald, Sept 26) says Three Waters would have provided funding to clean up the water in Queenstown. People are opposed to the Government’s plan to amalgamate drinking water, wastewater and stormwater assets as it is based on a deeply flawed ideology. The lack of democratic accountability in the proposed model is of concern. It is unclear how communities would have a voice in, let alone have influence over, decisions in the proposed system, as there is no guarantee of representation on the new entity.

Mark Young, Ōrewa.

Drop-kick moves

There has been, quite rightly, a pile-on with regard to coach Eddie Jones for his disastrous losses. Eddie’s best coaching days are well behind him, as England found out. But the real accountability should be sheeted home to Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan, who made a huge mistake in sacking competent coach Dave Rennie when Jones became available through him being sacked from the England job. Jones and McLennan have pretty well ensured the Wallabies will now be unable to attract private equity funding. Australian broadcasters will not be throwing more money at Rugby Australia. A year ago, McLennan turned down a financial rescue package from billionaire Andrew Forrest. McLennan has had to ask for cash from Rugby New Zealand after receiving $40 million in support from World Rugby. The upcoming Lions tour and Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia are both hanging in the balance [as] Rugby Australia handle this current crisis. McLennan and Jones should both do the only honourable thing and resign.

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

Code of ethics

Eddie Jones is a covert rugby league supporter who is actively seeking the demise of rugby union in Australia.

Graham Fleetwood, Botany Downs.

Oh, Henry

Paul Henry’s dilemma on where to place his party vote should not be a problem. Just give it to the party that will dispel any ideological sentiment in its bureaucratic administration of all government departments. That should help clear the public service of the cost of unnecessary bureaucracy and the expense associated with it. It also might help to heal divisions in our society that have arisen over the last six years.

Bernard Walker, Pāpāmoa.

Chaos theory

I am utterly bemused that Chris Luxon can continue to call a Labour/Green/Te Pāti Māori [government] a “coalition of chaos”. I can think of nothing more chaotic than a coalition between National/Act and New Zealand First, as Luxon is now suggesting is possible. Winston Peters has historically shown himself to be an impossible coalition partner. Luxon does not have the political skill or experience to handle such a wily coalition partner.

Keith King, Ōnehunga.

Grand coalition

Much ado is being made about the possibility of Chris Luxon having to work with both David Seymour and Winston Peters in a coalition. This, if it were to eventuate, is, of course, where Luxon’s vast experience in the corporate world will be invaluable. The much bigger concern is: what are the Greens and Te Pāti Māori’s bottom lines? In the minor leaders’ “debate”, it was clearly indicated a key plank of both the Greens and Ti Pāti Māori’s manifesto was a wealth tax, something Hipkins has stated he is vehemently opposed to. To make such a coalition work will require outstanding skills from Hipkins, who has no past experience of running any sort of coalition, and who admitted in the leaders’ debate that his main fault was his weakness at delegating.

Philip Lenton, Somerville.

Short and sweet

On promises

How does Luxon help the road toll by raising speed limits? He seems more concerned about speeding up business than saving lives. As for Seymour wanting to put pseudoephedrine back on pharmacists’ shelves, I’ll risk catching a cold rather than risk being caught in a ram-raided pharmacy.

Geoff Barlow, Remuera.

On coalitions

Christopher Luxon conceding he will call Winston Peters to form a coalition to form a government if necessary demonstrates what lengths politicians will go to seize power. He will have his own coalition of chaos with Peters.

John Roberts, Remuera.

The PM has talked about " a three-headed monster” (referring to the right), but has he thought what the left would look like if they succeed?

Wendy Tighe-Umbers, Parnell.

On politics

The quandary we face is that populist politics don’t lend themselves to tackling the unpopular yet necessary decisions humankind needs to be making.

Jim Flewitt, Warkworth.

On homes

Peter Lewis asks how people can be compelled to rent homes non-compliant with Healthy Homes legislation. Apart from the obvious, bringing them up to compliance, people have three other options: sell, occupy, or pay the tax. All preferable for the country than the present situation.

Doug Hannan, Mount Maunganui.