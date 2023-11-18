Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: On migration trends, gangs, and Waiheke whingers

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
Exchanging two hours of commute daily gives 100 extra hours of family time with the kids a year. Photo / Dean Purcell WGP 25Oct22 - Brian Tamaki speaking during the launch of the Freedoms NZ Party in Manukau.Photos / Dean Purcell HBG 25Oct22 - Brian Tamaki speaking during the launch of the Freedoms NZ Party in Manukau.Photos / Dean Purcell BTG 25Oct22 - Brian Tamaki speaking during the launch of the Freedoms NZ Party in Manukau.Photos / Dean Purcell

Exchanging two hours of commute daily gives 100 extra hours of family time with the kids a year. Photo / Dean Purcell WGP 25Oct22 - Brian Tamaki speaking during the launch of the Freedoms NZ Party in Manukau.Photos / Dean Purcell HBG 25Oct22 - Brian Tamaki speaking during the launch of the Freedoms NZ Party in Manukau.Photos / Dean Purcell BTG 25Oct22 - Brian Tamaki speaking during the launch of the Freedoms NZ Party in Manukau.Photos / Dean Purcell

Letter of the week

Lifestyle migration trend growing

New Zealand’s highest net migration numbers, coming and going, do not paint the whole picture.

How many New Zealanders are moving out of our cities for a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand