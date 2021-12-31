Letters: On consultants, honours, Omicron, housing, smokefree goal

Dame Sophie Pascoe pictured reacting after winning gold in the S9 100m freestyle. Photo / Getty

Letter of the week: Allen Jones, Cambridge

Huw Webb (Herald, Dec 30) is spot on with his comments re the public service and its consultant costs.

I well recall during my 35 years as a public servant being involved in many activities that are now passed on to "consultants". My organisation did its own recruiting, usually at cadet level so most, if not all, senior staff came up "through the ranks".

Ultimately, our permanent heads tended to be highly experienced in our core business and tended to be of immense integrity. These individuals would, when necessary, oppose their ministers when the politicians wished to introduce measures that went against the ethics of the portfolio they were responsible for.

The Lange/Douglas Government changed all this. They heralded in the contract system of appointments to CEOs which ensured compliance with ministerial dictates. It also meant that permanent heads no longer needed knowledge of their departments' functions.

They could call on "consultants", to give them the advice they needed and to farm out such basic functions as recruitment and promotion boards.

As Mr Webb has identified, these consultants tended to be former staff who saw the light and decided to make a pile of money from their move to the private sector.

I noted my old workplace listed among the departments that spent millions of taxpayer dollars and was shocked that money that should have gone to more deserving causes being spent on so-called experts for recruitment, etc. I used to do it (plus my normal responsibilities), for my base salary. Sad days indeed.

New Dames

Re Sophie Pascoe and Lisa Carrington.

So pleasing to see these two honoured as Dames.

Both are ultimate role models of commitment, discipline and sheer guts, as Sophie's coach, Rolly Crichton, described her as "the competitor from hell".

That's what success demands.

So no excuses, go for it.

Rod McIntyre, St Heliers.

Congratulations to Lisa and Sophie on becoming Dames.

They have both been incredibly successful and are genuinely worthy recipients.

A word of advice, please don't go into politics and tarnish such brilliant careers.

Dave Miller, Tauranga.

How wonderful that this year's New Year's Honours list is headed by two vibrant young women rather than the endless series of rich old men who have led it in the past.

Danna Glendining, Taupō.

Prosperity ranking

Our Government has steered us through the Covid crisis and for that we should be extremely grateful.

The Legatum Prosperity Index 2021 reports from London that New Zealand is ranked 8th on the list of 167 countries. Ahead of the UK (13th), Australia (16th) and US (20th). The institute assesses countries on both economic and social wellbeing. Incidentally, Denmark ranked first and South Sudan last.

Personally, I am optimistic that 2022 will be an even better year for us and hopefully other countries around the world too. However, I must confess I am a total optimist and have trained my brain to think only positive thoughts.

Glen Stanton, Mairangi Bay.

Risking the team

Non-Kiwis who risk the team and know there are no obvious consequences or repercussions will claim ignorance.

There should be no loopholes for idiots who claim not to understand written instructions. They should be banned from further entry and forced to leave New Zealand for good. Hipkins thinks it's not his role as Covid minister. Whose is it? The immigration minister?

If there is to be trust alone with self-isolation, it behoves those who operate this system to create a punishment for those who transgress. Without it, we are all at extreme risk. Persona non grata should mean permanent expulsion at the very least.

Steve Russell, Hillcrest.

Guidelines broken

The DJ who was fortunate enough to come in, when plenty of Kiwis could have done the job, broke clear guidelines and has sadly brought New Zealand back to its knees.

His selfish behaviour significantly affects thousands of frontline workers and their families, hundreds of government officials, already vulnerable businesses in Auckland and those thousands who carefully follow the rules.

But most of all it has to be another arrow in the heart of those families who have been waiting for two years to see loved ones.

And I did feel sorry for Chris Hipkins having to face up in his tie when his holiday had just begun.

Mary Tallon, Waitākeres.

Smokefree goal

Like Robert Beaglehole (Herald, Dec 30), I too am optimistic that the Government's bold plan to reach its goal of 95 per cent of New Zealanders being smokefree by 2025 will be successful.

However, the tobacco industry is deep-pocketed and desperate.

Based on its extensive track record of fighting tobacco control laws internationally, expect it to do the following in New Zealand in 2022: initiate multiple legal and trade challenges and lawsuits, costing taxpayers millions of dollars to defend; fund front groups claiming the law will put small retailers out of business; fund libertarian groups to bleat the old "nanny state" cry; fund supportive politicians to oppose the bill; promote lots of media about the problem of tobacco smuggling (in which their aiding and abetting is well-documented), and; promote vaping (from which they also make huge profits) as the only action needed to reduce smoking.

A decade ago Australia's Health Minister, Nicola Roxon, stood tough against Big Tobacco to implement her plain packaging legislation.

All health groups will be strongly backing Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall to also stand tough against the inevitable industry-driven pressure she will face.

Professor Boyd Swinburn, Chair of Health Coalition Aotearoa.

Empty-house levy

There are two ways to reduce house prices in New Zealand.

One is increase interest rates. However, if house prices drop, that approach does not help first-home buyers.

An alternative is to increase supply through a levy/tax on empty houses.

Vancouver adopted this approach some years ago with a levy of 3 per cent of the property price which, in Auckland, would average about $30,000 pa.

That should get the attention of those who are sitting on houses at least partly due to the lack of a capital gains tax in this country. Currently the only cost of "house sitting" is rates.

An "empty-house levy" should bring houses on to the market and reduce both rents and house prices.

Supply up, price down is basic economics. It worked in Vancouver so why not try it here?

Tony Sullivan, St Heliers.

Family trusts

Mike B (Letters, Dec 31) gives the game away when he says, in reference to his family bach held in a family trust, "that is our property".

By saying the quiet part out loud in this way, he highlights the core issue with trusts in New Zealand.

Almost exclusively, the settlors and beneficiaries of such trusts (often one and the same) continue to treat the trust's property as their own.

This is because in reality the trust has been set up for one fundamental purpose: to avoid claims upon that property from those whose claim would otherwise have been valid, whether from the IRD, a former spouse, or a creditor.

Richard Grant, Ellerslie.

A quick word

As we start the new year, let's think hard about how we want New Zealand to be. One country, New Zealand, One people, New Zealanders. Let us work together to have the best little country in the world. Bring on 2022. Linda Beck, West Harbour.

A family day out to West Auckland's Karioitahi Beach turned into our very own version of Squid Games, involving our children versus ute/quad bike/motorbike. Instead of lazily relaxing on towels while our children frolicked in the shallows building sandcastles, we played "traffic marshall" and had our senses overwhelmed by diesel fumes and roaring engines. Why is this allowed in 100% pure New Zealand?.Allison Kelly, Mt Roskill.

Once again, when the nation is faced with any dire circumstance, involving challenges to the rules of behaviour in fighting Covid-19, the official default reaction is that, "we are disappointed". A wandering minstrel [DJ] breaks the rules, putting the whole country on notice and guess what? Are we capable just once, of being furious, angry or even outraged? I know that I am.Rob Elliott, Kohimarama.

As an old workmate of mine used to say. People will do what you inspect not what you expect.John Riley, Ōrewa.

If NZ Football wants to improve their current makeup of international match calendars, etc. May I humbly suggest they leave Oceania Football Confederation and (like the Socceroos) join the Asia Football Confederation.Tiong Ang, Mt Roskill.

Imagine if everyone who wants to come home to Aotearoa New Zealand is actually able to come home. A further explosion in the housing crisis causing further embarrassment to this "be kind" government. Another reason the Government is making it so hard for Kiwis to come home.Lloyd Murcott, Whangamatā.

Whether one can get a booster shot for Covid-19 seems to depend on where one lives. It seems to be a problem in Auckland, according to your letters. Here in Thames it is quite different. On December 29, I happened on a vaccination centre opening up in our local mall. As I had my second shot four months ago, I asked if they could give me a booster. No problem, I was ushered in and it was done immediately. So, Aucklanders, here is another reason to visit the Coromandel. John Allum, Thames

On the UK DJ: Be kind — send him home! Dennis Knill, Parnell

The first line of Simon Bridges' opinion piece (Herald, Dec 31) says it all. He heads back from the future telling us Ronald Reagan was his favourite US President. So I guess what we can expect from National is a throwback to the now-discredited neo-liberal policies of Reagan and Thatcher. Just what we don't need as a commentary to end 2021. Neil Anderson, Algies Bay