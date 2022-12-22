The question of farming's part in the problems and solutions to climate change is still being debated. Photo / Christine Cornege

Climate duty and pain

One does get the feeling, unfortunately, that the agricultural sector thinks it shouldn’t have to do anything much to reduce greenhouse gases. That advances in science and technology (and the National Party) will eventually rescue them. We’re a tiny population and highly efficient as farmers; our emissions are negligible in the global context; extreme weather events will strike us regardless. As all of us around the world will suffer the hazards, shouldn’t we all suffer the expensive pain of mitigation, deserved or not? Can we just excuse ourselves? I think the marketplace would then punish us, as well as the weather. So just get on with it, farmers. B Darragh, Auckland Central.

Isn’t it about time the public received the truth by whole story disclosure? Time to publish how much has been committed, budgeted, and forwarded to climate change. Superfluous commitments of stupidity while engaging just 1 per cent of world emissions. We are not well enough off as a country to stand bragging on a WEF stage: our debt has never been so large and escalating daily, our social services are haemorrhaging at a compounding rate of decline. The hypocrisy of the anticipated world outcome when India and China have no intention of arresting output, shown with forecast and increased development of new fossil fuel stations: quite the contrary. Where does conscience lie with this government: vanity! Yvonne Sutton, Northcote.

Sport and politics

I see (NZ Herald, December 22) Jason writes from Doha, raising, aptly, the old yet unfinished debate as to whether sport and politics should be kept separate. He says it cannot be done. Kiwis avoid or face this debate from time to time – starkly in 1981, when a racially selected Springbok team toured here engendering sustained public opposition, and also support, which retrospectively diminished. I make two points. Firstly, it is unreal and impossible to sustain a world view that is compartmentalised. That is, what we do with one part of our personal or public life has nothing to do with all the other parts. Life does not work that way. Everything in both nature and human activity is interconnected. Secondly, it is vital to have this debate from a values/ethical starting point. This will then impact all our dealings with one another, at an interpersonal, corporate and national level. Such core values as truthfulness and compassion need rigorous application to politics, sport, business, race, sexuality, education, health and all local and public services. So it is an ethical debate we need to keep having, to enhance both our personal and common life. Bruce Gilberd, Tairua.

Influencing attitudes

Simply comparing the crime rates of Singapore and Japan with New Zealand tells us nothing unless the attitudes and values of the respective societies are taken into account. In both Asian nations, a high value is put on respect for other people. Sadly this sort of respect is not valued in many parts of New Zealand society. In Qatar, Japanese fans helped clean the stadium after Japan’s World Cup matches. This would never happen in New Zealand where dropping rubbish anywhere seems to be the norm. It is easy to change laws, increase penalties and so on. It is not easy to change people’s attitudes. So-called “influencers” seem to be able to change people’s attitudes to fashion, food, travel and music among other things. Are there any influencers out there who could take on the task of changing New Zealand into a truly decent society? Greg Cave, Sunnyvale.

Heart-warming story

The story of the young man, Awatere Douglas, (NZ Herald, December 21) is a fine example of what can be achieved with determination and personal application. This young man started on “the bottom rung” of the employment ladder where many young people are not prepared to start. With hard work, determination and, no doubt, family support he has reached the top of the ladder in a comparatively short length of time. What a fine example he has set for others! Thank you NZ Herald for giving us such a heartwarming story. Janet Boyle, Orewa.

Boomers not so bad

The recent Herald polls paint an unflattering picture of the older generation as inflexible and resistant to change. As with many polls, they don’t accurately represent many of us “boomers”. Unlike our parents, we didn’t endure World War II, but we did endure many since and protested volubly against their injustice, (Vietnam and Iraq) to name a few. It was our generation who denounced apartheid and supported New Zealand’s nuclear-free stance. We have always and continue to contribute significantly to the economy, both materially and in many voluntary roles, despite suffering and losing much during the 2008 GFC. To suggest we’re resistant to change diminishes who we are, and our bones may be creaky but our brains aren’t. If we question Three Waters/co-governance along with other political flashpoints, it’s because we want more cogent and valid responses and not politician-speak. Understanding starts with mutual dialogue, not attaching labels to one generation or another. Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

Lost baggage

I think the public should be aware of the utter shambles of lost baggage at Auckland Airport. Ten days ago my 82-year-old sister-in-law arrived from the UK, travelling business class. Her suitcase was lost. A receipt for the baggage was issued by the baggage office which failed to state the air flight reference and also stated the wrong flight number. I have spent hours on the phone with the Air New Zealand baggage office and no one will answer the phone, also I have sent two emails with no reply. My sister-in-law also has medication in her suitcase which she will need. We realise Air NZ has a problem but to keep the passenger in the dark with no communication is nothing short of a disgrace. Stuart Nichols, Warkworth.

Cigarettes and crime

Well said, Richard Prebble (NZ Herald, December 21). Why will this Government not acknowledge how its excessive taxing of cigarettes is exacerbating child poverty while at the same time putting the lives of shopkeepers at serious risk? Ideology gone mad. The same flawed thinking is driving the new legislation to prohibit the sale of cigarettes, even though we know that prohibition does not work. For instance, the 50-year-long “war on drugs” has seen drug usage increase all over the world while innocent people continue to die. It is proven that bans on the likes of alcohol, abortion and prostitution (all legal here) simply drive businesses underground and make good people into criminals. The Government’s ban on cigarettes will create an even more deadly and expensive black market than we have now. Yet another problem we are cynically unloading onto the future. Graeme Robb, Te Atatū.

As a former director of ASH (Action on Smoking and Health), I support Richard Prebble’s rejection of the proposed prohibition of the sale of cigarettes. This will fail as did the US prohibition on alcohol sales. If cigarettes were sold only in secure vending machines, dairies would not be the subject of thefts and ram raids, and they could continue to sell other products which are not likely to be on-sold by thieves. Janie Weir, Newmarket.

Having a say

One of the principles of democracy is that those who govern must be accountable to those who are governed. When my taxes and rates are being spent I want to have as big a say as anyone else in choosing the elected officials who spend that money. Co-governance, as it applies to Three Waters, fails on this principle. Eighty-five per cent of the population will have no say in the selection of 50 per cent of the board members. If the Government believes co-governance has broad public support let it hold a binding referendum to prove it. I dare them. Andrew Tichbon, Green Bay.

Potholes and pavements

Potholes and failing pavements can be sheeted home to Waka Kotahi. Their specifications are inadequate – some contractors have refused to tender against them – and their tendering process encourages contractors to put in low bids. The outcome is inevitable. Their specifications need to be updated to reflect the latest technology and they need to insist on a much longer life. If they do that, the long-term cost will be much lower than delivered by the present shambles. Bryan Leyland, Point Chevalier.

Marlin catch

The story “Epic battle lands man massive marlin” (NZ Herald, December 20) depicted a group looking well pleased in front of their trophy. I want to ask the question, whose battle is being celebrated here because the entire article dwells on the supposedly Herculean effort of the angler. This magnificent, powerful creature fought for its life for a full 10 hours and 20 minutes, yet the big game “hero” is praised for “one of the greatest efforts seen in the chair” despite assistance by mechanical contrivances. We are all animals except that humans have this perverse predilection for inflicting cruelty, in this case under the guise of sport. After this long day of torture, their total absence of compassion was summed up at the end of the story, “That fish was very stubborn.” Murray Hunt, Morrinsville.

Short and sweet

On 501s

The recent court ruling means that all 501s effectively come to NZ as cleanskins. This has huge ramifications for our judicial system and immediate legislation is required. The demand for police to remove even DNA and destroy files indicates that the judge may be right, but the law is an ass. Neville Cameron, Coromandel.

On food

Prime market garden land is being covered in houses. Our farms are being planted with pine trees. Is there any common sense left in governance in New Zealand? When does NZ become a net importer of food? Graham Fleetwood, Botany Downs.

On prohibition

I am gobsmacked at Richard Prebble stating, “Want a crime wave, prohibition is the best way to go”. This is from a man who wanted absolutely nothing to do with the legalisation of marijuana, a substance it is impossible to overdose from. Couldn’t be more two-faced if he tried. J. McCormick, Gisborne.

On words and coffee

Given the avalanche of “bombshells” currently being lobbed at the world by Prince Harry, donning PPE before reading the news looks to be advisable. The same might come in handy when boarding an aircraft, in case one gets “booted off the flight” as airlines appear to engage in with some regularity. Perhaps the headline editor should reduce their coffee intake instead. E.J. Bax, Epsom.

On plastic

Once again we see the efficiency of the Christmas plastic rubbish cycle. China sends plastic toys to New Zealand, they then go through a temporary transfer station i.e. homes and then on to a landfill. Countdown has made an art form of this with the useless plastic giveaways. Vince West, Milford.

On crime

People have begun referring to the spate of ram raiding as retail crime. For my part, I prefer to call it wholesale crime. Peter Newfield, Takapuna.

Premium debate

Travellers wait weeks for their bags

Earlier this year my wife returned from the USA, reclaimed her bags went through customs and checked her bags for the domestic flight to the Bay of Islands. The flight took off as scheduled but was turned back to Auckland due to low visibility at Kerikeri where the passengers were offloaded and informed a bus would take them. After landing in Auckland she went to reclaim her two checked bags and one had been lost. So effectively she never left Auckland and they managed to lose one, it was delivered to us four days later. Kenneth S.

I think everyone is forgetting that a lot of staff from the airport and airline industries were made redundant during the pandemic. Now they are struggling to find and rebuild their staff numbers (like every other business in NZ). Lucy G

Clearly, it makes some people feel good to vent their spleen at an organisation that is hamstrung by a lack of competent staff, which is likely none of their doing. Personally, I try to make do with carry-on baggage to minimise the risk of loss. Colin J.

They let many experienced staff go during Covid. So, either all of those let go have found other employment, or they have not bothered to contact them, preferring to use a skeleton crew to maximise returns to compensate for that lost due to Covid. Either way, it is the consumer/passenger that pays for these decisions while the company gets off scot-free. Ross H.

They have your money so why would they care? Maria B.

Four per cent delayed/lost luggage? Just completely, utterly unacceptable! No excuse is valid. It just shows, they just don’t care, because there are no consequences. Just like crimes: They can do it again and again, and it does not hurt them. Alexander G.

I have found it very useful to have a photograph of my luggage - for when it has gone astray (due to really bad weather front at Dallas) and bags never made it onto my return flight. The most important thing to achieve is not having a black suitcase. Get a suitcase with a really distinctive colour, and have really identifiable decorative strap or similar attached. Have the photo on your phone to assist with recovery, because it could be helpful for the team trying to ID your bag to sort the “distinctive” bag from the hundreds of black suitcases. Robert M.