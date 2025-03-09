Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: New Zealand’s unsustainable housing cycle

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

"We will not achieve the real growth that the current Government wants by selling small pieces of New Zealand to each other at ever-inflated prices." Photo / Warren Buckland

"We will not achieve the real growth that the current Government wants by selling small pieces of New Zealand to each other at ever-inflated prices." Photo / Warren Buckland

Letters to the Editor

In the Weekend Herald of March 1, 2025, there were two significant articles about New Zealand’s residential property market.

While there was plenty of data and comment on what and who was to blame etc and there are many contributing factors, the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand