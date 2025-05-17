Vince West, Milford.

Reading and writing

It’s an absolute disgrace, and a downright cop-out, for the Covid-19 pandemic to be blamed for the rising number of 5-year-olds starting school with poor language skills, and behaviour issues.

This was happening before Covid arrived – children starting school with poor oral language, behaviour problems, not knowing the right way to hold a book, turn pages, listen attentively to a story or instructions, participate appropriately in classroom activities, write their name, the list goes on.

All that’s happened is it’s getting a jolly sight worse and the blame rests firmly on parents/caregivers. More and more seem to have the idea that they don’t need to put any input into their child’s learning, and carry on with their own life without regard to their child’s development. What do they expect? That their little one will acquire all the skills and knowledge they need by osmosis?

Once their child starts school, often these neglectful parents are the ones who have the loudest complaints when their child isn’t succeeding, demand more and more help within the school and from outside agencies, and start the “it’s the teachers’/government’s fault” excuses. Hopefully, the relationships and sexuality education in schools will have a component about the responsibilities of being a parent from the time a baby is born included in it.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Using C-word lacks respect

When is it appropriate to use the C-word in any situation and especially in the context of targeting a female public servant? You don’t have to agree with what Nicola Willis or Brooke van Velden do and say but language such as this shows gross ignorance, a lack of dignity and respect. Andrea Vance’s use of this word could be labelled a workplace slur as she is using her position as a journalist to demean those women in their roles as a minister.

The fact that Vance is targeting a woman in this way is ironic and shows how out of touch she is with the feelings of another woman. In any case, shouldn’t Vance, in her position as a journalist, be objective in her analysis of what she is reporting and not use cruel and offensive language that is hypocritical, provocative and misogynistic, the very language women have been fighting against? This is one of the basic tenets of the women’s movement. If this language becomes normal public discourse, then why would women want to enter politics in the first place?

Bernard Walker, Mount Maunganui.

Fox’s feat worth replaying

I was really excited watching an amazing game of golf last weekend as Ryan Fox needed a win to get to the big game this weekend (PGA Championship).

He got to the playoff in the final round after the 16-under leader dropped back to 15-under just after Ryan scored a birdie on the 17th hole so three were tied at minus 15. Then Ryan chipped in from off the green on the first playoff hole and I watched the other two players miss their putt. Hooray. Then to see Ryan holding his magnificent trophy with his wife and two young daughters. My best sporting watch in 2025 as he was the first New Zealander to win on the PGA tour in 10 years. We waited so long for Ryan’s fantastic achievement. I have saved the highlights to watch again and again.

But I learnt something new about Ryan when the commentator said in 2013 Ryan wanted to stop playing golf and his father, the famous Grant Fox of rugby greatness, talked him out of it. Fantastic fatherly advice as Ryan won $1.2 million, plus a spot in a major, plus two years now in the top PGA events.

The thing I really love about golf is that in every other sport the highest score wins. In golf, the lowest score wins. Unique surely.

Murray Hunter, Titirangi.