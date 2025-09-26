Advertisement
Letters: Muldoon decision destroyed hope of stable future for Kiwis

NZ Herald
6 mins to read

Former Prime Minister Sir Robert Muldoon. Photo / NZME

Muldoon’s missed opportunity

John Mackintosh writes in his letter (NZ Herald, Sept 25) of the damage done to our economy by Roger Douglas’ decisions in the 4th Labour Government.

On coming to power in 1975, Robert Muldoon’s National Government made the decision to repeal the 1974 NZ Superannuation Act introduced

