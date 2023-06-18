Letters: MPs need a look in the mirror, Super Rugby and the recession

Steve Hansen, the World XV head coach looks on during the World XV training session at The Lensbury in Teddington, England. Photo / Getty Images for Barbarians

In defence of te reo Māori use in Aotearoa

I would like to add my voice to those who write suggesting that people with objections to the increasing use of te reo get off the grass. In the last local body elections, one of the Kaipara mayoral candidates, who comes from India, responded to a bleat from a meeting attendee about “all this Māori” by saying that where he came from there are at least 30 different official languages, and nobody has a problem. After nearly 200 years of down-treading our indigenous people, it is high time they got a fair crack of the whip. Placing an obligation on all of us to pick up a few words of te reo is not a hardship. God knows I did five years of French and Latin. I don’t think that hurt me at all.

Bruce Rogan, Mangawhai Heads

Saga of union and league

Steve Hansen has a point. Super Rugby is starting to look boring compared to the NRL. Let’s face it, no matter how they dress it up, it is still union versus league. Super Rugby only came into being because some years ago, the union powers-that-be were worried about the TV numbers that were being drawn to league with what was the Winfield Cup, the forerunner of the NRL, which was being shown live on free-to-air TV. Their solution was to dream up some “franchises”, not clubs, and give them clever names to try to create a fan base. To be fair, they succeeded. However, there is no escaping the fact that union is a much slower game than league. The union purists may enjoy seemingly endless lineouts and rolling mauls (stacks on the mill) or waiting for the referee to set the perfect scrum. But a lot of people would rather watch 26 players running with the ball in hand. But back to Sir Steve, it’s worth noting that in an interview he once gave, he mentioned that his wife and son support the Warriors.

John Capener, Kawerau

Blues are pretenders

The Platters’ 60s hit The Great Pretender(s) sums up the hapless Blues’ latest Super Rugby campaign.

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay

Razor casts his spell

Eight All Blacks sidelined, and 48 players used this season, jeepers, was that a Crusaders C team? Razor is a magician, if there was a Mount Rushmore for coaches, he would be at the front.

Glenn Forsyth, Taupō

Collapse greatly exagerrated

Where is this collapsing society Bernard Walker (Herald on Sunday letters June 18) rails against? I don’t see health and education on “the verge of collapse”. Nor do I see “our collapsing infrastructure and pride in ourselves”. Likewise I don’t see a negative, wet, whiny inward-looking country. I know in an election year, even with a mildly leftist Government, the right go into negative hyperdrive. But for goodness sake, keep a sense of perspective. There are many good things being done well in this country. That’s why we have record immigration. Apparently hell hast no fury like a disgruntled conservative not in control.

Jeff Hayward, Waterloo Quadrant

Shane Te Pou is totally right

Thank goodness for Shane Te Pou (Herald on Sunday June 18). Beautifully written, heartwarming and true. He’s absolutely right, let’s appreciate just how lucky we are.

Sheridan Poland, Sunnyvale

Not loving Labour

Liam Dann says New Zealand needs to harden up as this is a recession we need to have. We wouldn’t have had a need for this recession if Labour wasn’t so inept at running the economy, wasted taxpayers’ dollars and printed billions to spend on their ideological projects. The Labour Government was warned by all the experts to stop spending as it was a main driver of inflation but as usual, they ignored the advice. This is the reason we are now in a recession. Labour and Labour only is to blame for the state of our economy.

Mark Young, Orewa

Asking MPs to look in mirror

Conflict of interest often raises its head, especially when it has political tones. Much was made of Michael Woods’ airport shares, and rightly so. Yet one would have to point out that many of our Members of Parliament who own more than one property have a conflict of interest, as they are in a position to stymie any move to introduce a capital gains tax. Such a tax would encourage investment into more productive enterprises as well as increasing revenue for public works, health etc. It would seem the more money you have, the greater opportunity for tax avoidance. It is one thing to stand on your high horse full of righteousness, but it’s another to hide culpability behind closed doors. It’s about time for all MPs to look in the mirror and see who is hiding behind that face.

Reg Dempster, Albany

Column scares reader

There was something disturbing in respected business commentator Fran O’Sullivan’s Herald column (Saturday June 17). Discussing the International Monetary Fund calling for New Zealand to broaden its tax base with CGT or land tax, she writes: “Plenty of MPs have property portfolios ... most notably National Party leader Chris Luxon. They would be stung if the IMF’s suggestions were implemented here.” Extraordinary. Is this the reason why the country will not join nearly every other Western country and create a broader tax regime? I found it quite scary. Surely we elect politicians to act in the national interest.

Ron Jackson, Greenlane

Need to work on stream

After reading the Herald June 17 article “Residents smarting over stormwater” and that the Auckland Council will only clear stormwater paths or streams on public land, not private land, we in our area can certainly sympathise with this lady. In fact, we are in a even crazier interpretation of a stream on private land. Like this lady, we have above our land a 500-odd house development that has been established on a golf course. Stormwater comes charging down from this area, and other recent buildings, into a tidal estuary that established properties back onto, with land flooded up to some folks’ doorsteps. The ARC used to have control over this stream, with the Rodney District Council taking full responsibility for maintenance. Before the Auckland Council took over, the Rodney council raised a bridge to stop debris etc accumulating and assist in a clear outflow, plus built a retaining wall to stop bank erosion. They were about to clear the build-up of weed on one bank and dredge this stream, but the Auckland Council took over and have not only done nothing, but have now started calling this stream a private stream. This so-called private tidal stream is not on anyone’s private property at Red Beach, but rather runs between Pinewoods Camp and Red Beach Surf Club, but they continue to say it’s private, refuse to carry on the Rodney council’s work as stormwater ends up at residents’ backdoors. With this neglect of their responsibilities by the Auckland Council, it’s not if, but when we have residents’ properties flooded.

Arthur Amis, Whangaparaoa