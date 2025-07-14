Letters: Minister’s power statement shouldn’t be taken seriously

Climate catastrophes

It is heartbreaking to read about the catastrophic floods in Texas, and the lesser but still traumatic events in our Nelson area.

We all need to accept some responsibility here; we know these weather events are worsening due to the burning of fossil fuels. New Zealand’s emissions are a drop in the ocean, but on a per capita basis, we are up there with the big emitters.

We can each make a little difference: leave the car at home, take the bus or bike. Fly less (holiday at home) and Zoom call the overseas grandchildren.

We can’t save the world but we can face the future with a slightly clearer conscience.

Linda McGrogan, Taupō.

Seymour’s idea of equality

Does David Seymour ever consider the possibility that he may be wrong? Intellectual honesty would demand he do so. He’d listen to objections, think about them, and be able to respond to them.

But he doesn’t seem to do any of that. After falling back on his definition of equality as if it’s the only one possible, his only response to objections is to find ways to disqualify the objectors from having opinions. Their objections don’t count because they’re religious / they’re academics / they’re not New Zealanders / they think their ethnicity is important.

Seymour says he’s all about “equality”, but his idea of equality is very shallow, focused solely on individuals, ignoring things like social connectivity, and achieving “equality” by the ham-fisted dismissal of everything that distinguishes one person from another as irrelevant. Different social background? Irrelevant. Different upbringing? Irrelevant. Different opportunities? Irrelevant.

Morgan L. Owens, Manurewa.

Erosion of accountability

The Weekend Herald article on Sue Wood (July 12) highlights the steady erosion of democratic accountability in Parliament. The passage of the Pay Equity Act is only the latest version of the growth of the use of urgency by both parties to ensure the passage of unscrutinised legislation.

It reminds all voters that the situation will not change - that’s why we need three-year parliaments so we can throw the rogues out in due course!

Nick Hamilton, Remuera.

Survivor’s inspiring story

The article (July 12) about the 2005 UK bombing survivor, Martine Wright MBE, and her rescuer, Liz Kenworthy, is one of the most inspirational stories that I think I have ever read.

What Martine has done to strengthen her attitude and outlook is awe-inspiring. The photo of her, accompanying the article, says it all. Forging ahead with life, creating new and seemingly impossible goals, only to smash them out of the park, deserves every single accolade that she has received.

Find this article, copy it, keep it and then make your miserable, whinging teen read it next time they are snivelling about some first-world problem.

Gavin Sheehan, Long Bay.

Go easy on Ardern

Completely agree with Fran O’Sullivan (July 12) that the witch hunt against Jacinda Ardern over our Covid response is sickening. One letter writer even suggested that it would be safer for her to stay away during the inquiry.

But New Zealand’s response was excellent, with 5700 deaths, compared to the chaos we saw in the United States and the United Kingdom among other countries.

Yes, in hindsight, it is easy to judge that lockdowns in the later stages were too long.

Time indeed to move on and remember Ardern always reminding us to be kind - an emotion missing in our ever-competitive and divided world.

Stephen Lincoln, Botany Downs.

But what about the damage?

Fran O’Sullivan’s impassioned appeal for us to lay off Jacinda Ardern is asking a bit much when you consider the huge damage financially and socially she did to New Zealand.

The damage will be felt well into the future.

What hurts the most is that she ran away rather than stand and face the music. Will she ever be brave enough to return to New Zealand ?

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

Ghahraman should be left alone

It has been suggested that Golriz Ghahraman should seek help from someone she can trust, to advise her about unruly behaviour and “drama”.

I suggest that the only help she needs is to be left alone to get on with life. I can’t decide whether Golriz’s behaviour was unacceptable or not. I wasn’t there. I doubt many of those who would criticise her were either.

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.