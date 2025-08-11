There are those who blame our infrastructure problems on a short parliamentary term, arguing for four or five years instead. People who believe politicians would use the extra time wisely don’t know politicians. Just look at the Labour Party in Britain, or the Conservatives before them.

A longer term would allow politicians to take the art of dithering to even higher levels, as well as extending the platform for grandstanding.

Actually a two-year term might be just the ticket to concentrate their minds.

Neil Stratton, Golflands.

Comment ‘disingenuous’

Chris Hipkins’ comment about “political point-scoring that’s gone on in the last week” is disingenuous and is an obvious rebuke for National’s bringing to the public’s attention Willow-Jean Prime’s dismissive attitude to education.

This comes after Hipkins’ declaring his desire for more transparency in Government and cross-party collaboration.

The public has a right to know where all parties stand on issues such as education, particularly when determining an important matter such as school qualifications.

It is pleasing to note that Prime has “learnt something” as is befitting for an education spokesperson.

Ian Doube, Rotorua.

IRD needs to act

Once again in business we see the cyclical happening of bankruptcies and company liquidations. It is either boom or bust. For example, bullish building companies take the risk in development and find that as the business cycle has slowed activity, or through its own incompetence, the enterprise fails .

So often we see that the Inland Revenue Department is one of the largest creditors due to the business owners using money owed to the tax department as cash flow. These obligations rank high in any distribution of funds on liquidation and the IRD appears to take little action to limit their exposure.

Is there no way legislatively that these overdue tax obligations can be notified to the general public to allow the trusting supplier and employee to take action earlier to limit the money owed? As an arm of the Government, the IRD should be in a position to act earlier and save so many innocent parties from losing more to the contracting party.

This has been a sad fact of New Zealand commercial life for many years.

Peter R Burn, Gulf Harbour.

NPC lesson for Auckland

Defending pick-and-go on one’s goal line has become a regular feature of NPC rugby. It was on show in the Canterbury-Auckland NPC game on Saturday that Canterbury won 19-15.

Canterbury’s defence is probably the best on offer in New Zealand, and that proved to be Auckland’s downfall.

Too often, Auckland let pick-and-go continue for too long, giving Canterbury the chance to spread wide and protect the corners.

Conversely, when Canterbury were faced with the same situation, they kicked for the corner and from the lineout formed an unstoppable rolling maul and, as so often happens, they won the game.

Auckland need to learn to do the same.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

No wealth tax, please

Chlöe Swarbrick’s recent reminder of the Green Party’s tax policies is akin to a voter poke in the eye with an IRD penalty notice.

A tax policy with its centrepiece being a wealth tax will do little to allay the concept that the Green Party does not do the economy, stupid.

Of the 36 OECD countries, only five continue to implement a wealth tax on individuals.

The Greens’ proposal for a wealth tax of 2.5% on net assets over $2 million is a disincentive and counterproductive to sustainable economic growth, which is the only way forward for New Zealand.

Bruce Eliott, St Heliers.

They need us now

We are all watching helplessly while Israel, with its main ally, destroys Gaza.

It is time that all nations now unite to make meaningful contributions to rebuild Gaza for the people of Gaza.

They need us now. The continued bullying must stop now.

Nishi Fahmy, Avondale.