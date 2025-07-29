The Minister for Workplace Relations wants motorists to report situations where they believe too many road cones are being used.

The problem is that, like her, they wouldn’t have a clue why road cones are used and what determines the numbers of cones used on any particular roadworks site.

Roadworks construction sites are among the most dangerous of all construction work sites and for that we can partly thank the wonderful driving skills and utmost patience of the average New Zealand driver.

Cones are spaced at distances (that determines their numbers) so as to deny drivers (as far as possible) the urge to change lanes, overtake others or to perform U-turns within the worksite, in addition to that most annoying of all factors, of actually slowing our vehicles down.

The minister might consider visiting and observing the behaviour and activities of a busy site. She might then leave roadworker safety to people who know what they are doing.

Ron Halewood, Rothesay Bay.

Power to the people

It is fantastic to see in the Herald (July 28) the first of four reports on the state of the power supply in New Zealand.

For those of us who follow such aspects of our country’s performance, it has been obvious for some years that we have been heading into serious trouble. It is also indeed sad that the people who now struggle the most to pay their power bills are those also struggling to pay for other necessities.

Steve Clerk, Meadowbank.

Respect for Māori

I was very pleased to read Winston Peters’ thoughtful comments on the immigrants flooding into Europe (July 27). He was quite concerned that those immigrants didn’t salute the flag or respect the people who were there before them.

Perhaps it’s time that he reminded his coalition partners that New Zealand was not an empty space when the Pākehā arrived. The world of the Māori needs to be honoured, too.

Terry Lord, Mt Wellington.

Laws of the land

We all know by now that Winston Peters will say something that resonates but may not be followed up. But I totally agree when he says that we should be very careful with immigration and, in particular, allowing it to change the fabric of our society.

It is not at all a racist statement in that if you wish to come here to live, then you should be totally prepared to integrate and adapt to the culture of this country. Exactly the same in reverse applies when a Kiwi decides to live abroad. You have to accept that country’s laws and culture, whether you like it or not.

Paul Beck, West Harbour.

Looting and influencing

Winston Peters says immigrants are changing the fabric of the First World.

Similarly, the colonisers changed the fabric of the independent and self-sufficient countries they went into, without permission being granted to do si. They did not just loot all the taonga but influenced the culture, fashion etc.

Tsk tsk.

Nishi Fahmy, Avondale.

The impact of GST

It is very sad that in this food-producing country that people need to choose between being warm or eating. GST, introduced by Sir Roger Douglas during the fourth Labour Government, had its last rise enacted under the Key Government, from 12.5% to 15%, while the top personal tax rate was lowered. This hit those who already spent most of their earnings on essentials but when the present government altered the tax thresholds, those on the least income barely benefited.

It seems beyond those in power to look ahead and realise that today’s children are the workers of the future and we need them to be healthy and educated. Those who are barely surviving are more likely to be filling hospital beds or have insufficient skills to be useful.

Removing GST on dairy products and fresh fruit and vegetables and perhaps bread or meat would be much easier than hoping some third grocery chain will come and provide competition.

Is it too much to hope that politicians can look ahead and use common sense? It may even get them some votes in the next election.

Phyl Belsham, Mt Albert.