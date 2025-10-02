Advertisement
Letters to the Editor
Letters: Max Bradford's electricity reforms clearly not working

Many hospital emergency departments have been overrun this winter.

Electricity reforms clearly not working

It is very sad that the Bradford electricity reforms have so predictably come back to bite us.

I looked at them when they were first proposed and predicted that these “market forces” type structures would not work for vital national energy supply and distribution.

