Long may it continue.

Peter Davis, Emeritus Professor, University of Auckland.

Not such an easy procedure

On Newstalk ZB when talking about surgery this week, Mike Hosking said “hips and knees are big, cataracts are easy”.

It is true that cataract surgery is one of the most successful operations that exists. Ophthalmologists themselves are sometimes responsible for trivialising the operation.

However, modern cataract surgery involves many delicate steps, and there is a very significant learning curve in becoming competent to perform the surgery to the standard which patients rightly expect, usually excellent vision.

Nowadays, a sight-threatening complication is uncommon, but is still a possibility, even in the best of hands.

O.B. Hadden, Past President, Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Ophthalmologists

Problems with peace plan

The recently announced Trump-Netanyahu “peace plan” for Gaza has been hailed by some as a pathway to stability, yet it fundamentally ignores the voices and rights of Palestinians.

It largely sidelines Palestinians, offering them a technocratic administration under international supervision rather than true sovereignty.

Key issues such as the right of return for refugees, lifting of the Gaza blockade, and an end to illegal settlement expansion in the West Bank are absent. There is little acknowledgment of decades of occupation, ongoing displacement, and repeated attacks on civilian infrastructure.

A genuine peace plan must centre Palestinians’ demands for freedom, dignity, and justice. It should allow them to control their borders, govern their territories, rebuild Gaza, and participate fully in negotiations about their future.

Dana A Patterson, Ōneroa.

Wisdom of NZ stance

The release yesterday of the plan for Palestine if Hamas agrees to the terms, underscores how sensible our current Government’s stance on recognising a Palestinian state is.

The plan for peace is a sensible way forward for all involved but cannot be implemented unless Hamas has reached the point where it is ready to give away power.

The involvement of Arab nations is sensible and the Indonesian offer of a peacekeeping force is very helpful.

The countries that recognised Palestine did so knowing it would not be recognised until the peace proposal was recognised. Our stance was a much more honest and realistic assessment of the situation.

J. Hansen, Hastings.

Reunite families

I totally disagree with the coalition Government’s decision not to recognise or promote a Palestinian state, but wish to take them up on their role “as a peace-maker”.

This goal was reiterated by the Prime Minister during a recent interview. If the Government is genuine, it could make a goodwill gesture by bringing, both from Gaza and the West Bank, families who have relatives living permanently in New Zealand and who want to come here.

Paul Protheroe, Papatoetoe.

Difficult to achieve

Peace, love, tranquility, humility and respect. Why are these words so easy to say but so difficult to put into practice?

Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

Risk of quake reforms

I cannot believe that, with the stroke of a pen, earthquake-strengthening requirements have been relaxed.

All those who have spent millions of dollars complying with the old rules have every right to be aggrieved.

This reminds me of the similar situation when methamphetamine standards in rental properties were also dropped.

What this suggests is that no one has any real idea of what is actually safe and what is not. This runs the risk of creating mistrust of government agencies that could be seen to be making things up as they go along.

John Ford, Taradale.